Blue Jays vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bet for Friday, April 25
The Toronto Blue Jays started hot out of the gates to begin the 2025 MLB campaign, but have now suffered five straight losses to fall to 12-13. Things won't get any easier for them in the next few days when they head to the Bronx to take on the first-place New York Yankees.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this AL East showdown.
Blue Jays vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-164)
- Yankees -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays +116
- Yankees -136
Total
- 9.5 (Over +102/Under -124)
Blue Jays vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 25
- Game Time: 7:05 PM EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SN1, YES, MLBN
- Blue Jays Record: 12-13
- Yankees Record: 15-10
Blue Jays vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Jose Berrios, RHP (1-1. 5.02 ERA)
- New York: Carlos Carrasco, RHP (2-1, 6.53 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Yankees Best Prop Bet
- Jose Berrios OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+120) via DraftKings
The Yankees have been fantastic at drawing walks this season. They have been walked on 10.4% of their plate appearances through the first month of the season, the fifth-highest rate in the Majors. Berrios has allowed 3+ walks in three of his five starts this season. This seems like a great bet at +120 odds.
Blue Jays vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of "Walk-Off Wagers", I broke down why I'm backing the Yankees as home favorites.
The Blue Jays have fallen off a cliff of late, losing three straight games ahead of their weekend series against the Yankees. Their offense has become ice cold, scoring a combined two runs in their last three games. Not only that, but now they're starting Jose Berrios, who has also struggled to start his 2025 campaign, sporting a 5.02 ERA.
The Yankees enter tonight's game ranking second in the Majors in OPS at .806. This seems like a nightmare matchup for the Blue Jays, so I'm surprised the Yankees are just -132 favorites at home.
