Blue Jays' World Series Odds Falling After Latest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Contract Report
The Toronto Blue Jays and star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. were unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension, setting him up to hit free agency after the 2025 season.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the New York Yankees, New York Mets and Boston Red Sox will all be in the running for the four-time All-Star's services in the offseason.
This is a huge blow for the Blue Jays, as Guerrero is coming off one of his best seasons as a pro. The Jays are looking to get back into the playoff picture in the 2025 season, but with Guerrero's future uncertain, oddsmakers have adjusted their odds to win it all.
Toronto Blue Jays' World Series Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier this week, the Jays were sitting at +5500 to win the World Series in the 2025 season, but they have already seen their odds dip to +6000.
This change could be due to the Guerrero news, as it may be more likely that Toronto looks to move on from the star first baseman at the trade deadline rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency. For a Jays team that missed the playoffs last season, trading away Guerrero would likely be the nail in the coffin for any title run in 2025.
Last season, Guerrero posted a slash line of .323/.396/.544 with 30 homers and 103 runs batted in. He was one of the best players in the American League, earning an All-Star nod, Silver Slugger and finishing sixth in MLB in AL MVP voting.
Toronto has the 20th-best odds to win the World Series of any team, and most notably, it has the worst odds of any team in the American League East. The New York Yankees (+800), Baltimore Orioles (+1700), Boston Red Sox (+2200) and Tampa Bay Rays (+5000) are all ahead of them entering Spring Training.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.