Boston College vs. Florida State Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 1
Boston College and Florida State meet to cap off Week 1 of the season on Monday night.
After a shocking loss in Week 0, the Seminoles are quickly looking to respond with a national audience watching. Can DJ Uiagalelei find his footing in Florida State's offense, or will Boston College give the Noles another scare after nearly beating Florida State at home in 2023?
Here's all the betting information and a final score prediction for this Week 1 matchup.
Boston College vs. Florida State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Boston College: +17 (-110)
- Florida State: -17 (-110)
Moneyline
- Boston College: +525
- Florida State: -750
Total: 50 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Boston College vs. Florida State Final Score Prediction
All eyes will be on Florida State and how the team responds to the stunning Week 0 loss to Georgia Tech.
While Florida State's offense raised some eyebrows due to its inefficiency, I'm looking at the defense of the Noles and how the team will respond after a poor in Dublin. As noted in our game preview:
However, Florida State’s defense looked incredibly underwhelming, and I’m not sure this matchup suits the team very well. Yes, BC will be showing up a revamped offense under O’Brien, but Castellanos gave the Seminoles fits last season in a near upset in Chestnut Hill.
In that Week 3 showdown, Castellanos passed for 305 yards while adding another 95 on the ground. He is a slippery player and can find answers against a potentially overrated Florida State defense.
This total was bet down on Florida State’s suspect showing against Georgia Tech, but I believe the Noles can find its footing back at home while BC can do enough to help get this over the total.
Final Score Prediction: Florida State 30-24
