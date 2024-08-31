SI

Boston College vs. Florida State Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 1

Reed Wallach

Dec 28, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) runs in for a touchdown during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 28, 2023; Boston, MA, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) runs in for a touchdown during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Boston College and Florida State meet to cap off Week 1 of the season on Monday night.

After a shocking loss in Week 0, the Seminoles are quickly looking to respond with a national audience watching. Can DJ Uiagalelei find his footing in Florida State's offense, or will Boston College give the Noles another scare after nearly beating Florida State at home in 2023?

Here's all the betting information and a final score prediction for this Week 1 matchup.

Boston College vs. Florida State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

  • Boston College: +17 (-110)
  • Florida State: -17 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Boston College: +525
  • Florida State: -750

Total: 50 (Over -105/Under -115)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Boston College vs. Florida State Final Score Prediction

All eyes will be on Florida State and how the team responds to the stunning Week 0 loss to Georgia Tech.

While Florida State's offense raised some eyebrows due to its inefficiency, I'm looking at the defense of the Noles and how the team will respond after a poor in Dublin. As noted in our game preview:

However, Florida State’s defense looked incredibly underwhelming, and I’m not sure this matchup suits the team very well. Yes, BC will be showing up a revamped offense under O’Brien, but Castellanos gave the Seminoles fits last season in a near upset in Chestnut Hill. 

In that Week 3 showdown, Castellanos passed for 305 yards while adding another 95 on the ground. He is a slippery player and can find answers against a potentially overrated Florida State defense. 

This total was bet down on Florida State’s suspect showing against Georgia Tech, but I believe the Noles can find its footing back at home while BC can do enough to help get this over the total. 

Final Score Prediction: Florida State 30-24

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Reed Wallach

REED WALLACH

Reed is a Senior Editor at SI Betting. He grew up in New Jersey and graduated from the University of Wisconsin. His passion lies with the Brooklyn Nets, but is always hunting for an edge.

Home/Betting