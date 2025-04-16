Braves vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 16
The Atlanta Braves are off to a slow start in the 2025 season, but they’ll get ace Spencer Strider back in action for the first time in about a year after he underwent elbow surgery that cost him the majority of the 2024 campaign.
With Strider on the bump, Atlanta is favored on the road against Christ Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays, who enter this matchup at two games over .500.
These teams split the first two games of their three-game set, with the Jays coming away with a 6-3 win on Tuesday night.
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s series finale.
Braves vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Braves -1.5 (+114)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-135)
Moneyline
- Braves: -142
- Blue Jays: +120
Total
- 7.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Braves vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Spencer Strider (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
- Toronto: Chris Bassitt (1-0, 0.98 ERA)
Braves vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 16
- Time: 1:07 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): SNET and FDSSO
- Braves record: 5-12
- Blue Jays record: 10-8
Braves vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets
Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Chris Bassitt UNDEr 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-145)
I’m buying Bassitt in this matchup, as he’s allowed just two earned runs all season long. Atlanta hasn’t exactly been great at the plate, ranking 25th in the league in runs scored and 20th in batting average.
Meanwhile, Bassitt is in the 70th percentile amongst all pitchers in expected ERA and the 95th percentile in pitching run value. He’s being underrated with this prop line on Wednesday.
Braves vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Blue Jays are a terrific upset pick on Wednesday:
Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider will make his season debut on Wednesday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays, who are off to a solid 10-8 start this season.
Strider is coming off elbow surgery in April 2024 to repair his ulnar collateral ligament, although he did not have Tommy John surgery but instead had an internal brace inserted into his arm.
It’s unclear how long the Braves (5-12) will let their ace go in his first outing, and that could spell trouble for them on the road. Atlanta’s bullpen has been awful this season, posting a 4.24 ERA – one of the 10-worst marks in MLB.
Meanwhile, the Jays have Chirs Bassitt on the mound in this one, and he’s been lights out to start 2025. The righty has given up just two runs across 18.1 innings of work (0.98 ERA). Unfortunately, the Jays are just 1-2 in his three outings.
I’m betting on Toronto turning that around against a struggling Atlanta team this afternoon.
Pick: Blue Jays Moneyline (+120 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.