Braves vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for NL Wild Card Game 2 (How to Bet Total)
After winning their final game of the regular season to make the playoffs, the Atlanta Braves turned in a little bit of a dud on Tuesday, failing to score in a 4-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card.
Now, the Braves’ backs are against the wall in Game 2, as they need to win two straight to advance to the NLDS.
Max Fried will look to keep the Braves’ season alive against Joe Musgrove, and oddsmakers have set Atlanta as a slight underdog in this matchup – closer than it was in Game 1 when I bet the Padres to win outright.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for a potentially series-ending Game 2 on Wednesday.
Braves vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Braves +1.5 (-205)
- Padres -1.5 (+170)
Moneyline
- Braves: +110
- Padres: -130
Total
- 6.5 (Over -122/Under +102)
Braves vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Max Fried (
- San Diego: Joe Musgrove (
Braves vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2
- Time: 8:38 p.m. EST
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Series: San Diego leads 1-0
Braves vs. Padres Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Braves
Max Fried: The lefty has a 3.25 ERA this season, but he didn’t fare too well in his lone meeting with the Padres, allowing nine hits and three earned runs across just 4.1 innings of work. The Braves need Fried to be a savior in Game 2, especially since Chris Sale (back) won’t pitch in the series.
San Diego Padres
Fernando Tatis Jr.: The Padres star hit a home run in Game 1, driving in a pair of runs and drawing a walk in the 4-0 win. The Padres have a deep lineup, but Tatis and Manny Machado will be relied on heavily for offense this postseason.
Braves vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
I’m going to take a chance in this matchup and bet on the UNDER at plus money.
We saw just four runs in Game 1, and the Braves pitching staff actually kept San Diego in check, allowing just five total hits in the game despite giving up four runs.
Fried didn’t fare too well against San Diego earlier this season, but he was great in September, posting a 2.14 ERA across five starts.
Musgrove had a similar finish to the season, posting a 2.15 ERA in nine starts across August and September.
If both of these starters keep that going, they’ll be turning a low-scoring game over to two bullpens that were No. 3 (Atlanta) and No. 11 (San Diego) in ERA this season.
Don’t be shocked if this matchup produces a low-scoring affair for the second straight night.
Pick: UNDER 6.5 (+102)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.