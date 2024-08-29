Braves vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Thursday, Aug. 29
The NL East winner hasn't been decided yet, despite the Philadelphia Phillies holding the top spot for the majority of the season. The Atlanta Braves still have time to make a run at them, currently sitting 5.0 games back.
Now, with a four-game weekend series against the Phillies, they have a chance to make a significant impact on how the division race ends. Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's series opener.
Braves vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line:
- Braves +1.5 (-162)
- Phillies -1.5 (+134)
Moneyline:
- Braves +130
- Phillies -154
Total:
- OVER 8.5 (-105)
- UNDER 8.5 (-115)
Braves vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Charlie Morton (7-7, 4.24 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Cristopher Sanchez (9-9, 3.51 ERA)
Braves vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 29
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Southeast, MLBN, NBCSP
- Braves record: 73-60
- Phillies record: 78-55
Braves vs. Phillies Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Braves
Ramon Laureano: The Braves' outfielder has been fantastic for them since being acquired from the Cleveland Guardians. He was batting just .143 with Cleveland this season but has been batting .307 since being acquired including sporting a .347 batting average in August. He's going to be a key player for them down the stretch.
Philadelphia Phillies
Cristopher Sanchez: If the Phillies want to go on a deep playoff run, they need Cristopher Sanchez to figure things out. He had a 2.41 ERA through the first three months of the season but a 5.43 ERA since the start of July. That should concern both Phillies fans and bettors.
Braves vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
I'm surprised the Phillies are as big of favorites as they are in this game. Overall, Cristopher Sanchez' ERA looks solid at 3.51, but the fact his ERA sits at 5.43 since the start of July is a huge red flag. Despite Charlie Morton sporting a season-long ERA of 4.24, I find him the more trustworthy arm in this matchup.
Not only do I trust the Braves' pitching more, but the Phillies offense has been subpar of late as well, ranking 12th in OPS dating back to the start of the month. Meanwhile, the Braves offense comes in at sixth in that time frame.
Give me the Braves as road underdogs in tonight's series-opener.
Pick: Braves +130
