Braves vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 29

The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds have both surprised some people to start the season.

The Braves are off to a terrific start, going 38-19 to lead the majors, including a 21-9 record on the road.

The Reds had a hot start and appear to be back on track after losing 13 of 17. They’ve won five of their past seven, including two of three against the Mets in New York.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Braves vs. Reds on Friday, May 29.

Braves vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves -1.5 (+109)

Reds +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline

Braves -143

Reds +119

Total

9.5 (Over +100/Under -120)

Braves vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

Braves: Grant Holmes (3-2, 3.78 ERA)

Reds: Chris Paddack (0-6, 6.86 ERA)

Grant Holmes has bounced back nicely after allowing six runs (five earned) at Coors Field. He’s allowed just 4 runs on 11 hits with 19 strikeouts and 7 walks in 15 innings across his last three starts.

Chris Paddack had a horrible start to the season in Miami and was designated for assignment by the Marlins after allowing seven runs in 2.2 innings to the Phillies to begin the month. Since being picked up by the Reds, though, he’s allowed 5 ER on 13 H in 10 IP against the Guardians and Cardinals.

Braves vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 29

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ballpark

How to Watch (TV): BravesVsn, CINR

Braves record: 38-19

Reds record: 29-26

Braves vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Chris Paddack OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-101)

Sure, Paddack has had a few solid starts with the Reds, but he still allowed six and seven hits in those five-inning outings. The Braves are a tough lineup and just put up 10 runs in their series finale in Boston.

While Paddack’s 6.86 ERA isn’t representative of how he’s pitching right now, he’s still carrying a career ERA of 4.79. Atlanta should be able to do some damage against the right-hander.

Braves vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

I love the Braves tonight in Cincinnati.

Holmes gives Atlanta the advantage on the mound against Paddack, and the Braves have the better lineup. They also have more wins on the road than at home this season, and the Reds have done the same.

I’ll take the Braves on the moneyline, and I don’t hate the run line either if you’re looking for a plus-odds play.

Pick: Braves -143

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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