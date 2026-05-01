Braves vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 1

The Atlanta Braves are off to a fast start in 2026, winning 22 of their first 32 games to take a commanding lead atop the NL East standings.

On Friday night, the Braves open up a weekend series with the Colorado Rockies, who are in fourth place in the NL West but playing at a much higher level than they did in 2025 when they had the worst record in MLB.

Lefty Jose Quintana (4.91 ERA) is on the mound for the fifth time this season for Colorado against Braves right-hander Grant Holmes, who has led the team to a 4-2 record in six starts.

Holmes has a 3.62 ERA, and he’s coming off six innings of three-run ball in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Let’s jump into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Game 1 of this three-game set.

Braves vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves -1.5 (-122)

Rockies +1.5 (+102)

Moneyline

Braves: -194

Rockies: +159

Total

11 (Over -105/Under -115)

Braves vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Atlanta: Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.62 ERA)

Colorado: Jose Quintana (1-2, 4.91 ERA)

Braves vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 1

Time: 8:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): BravesVision/Rockies.TV

Braves record: 22-10

Rockies record: 14-18

Braves vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Ozzie Albies to Hit a Home Run (+469)

In today’s best MLB home run picks for SI Betting , I broke down why this is an ideal matchup for Albies, who is rolling to start 2026:

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies has crushed left-handed pitching in the 2026 season, hitting .373 with three homers and a 1.024 OPs.

Now, he takes on Colorado Rockies lefty Jose Quintana, who has given up four home runs in four starts in 2026.

Albies has bounced back after a rough 2025 season, hitting ,.435 with a pair of homers over the last week and .323 with seven homers overall.

He’s also fared extremely well against Quintana in his career, going 9-for-19 (.474 batting average) with two doubles, three homers and four runs batted in. Albies has a 1.553 OPS against Quintana, so it’s pretty shocking that he’s nearly 5/1 to leave the yard on Friday.

Braves vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

Grant Holmes hasn’t been lights out this season – he ranks in the 48th percentile in expected ERA – but he's the better starter on May 1.

Quintana ranks in the 20th percentile in expected ERA and the 18th percentile in expected batting average against, and now he’s taking on the Braves offense, which is No. 1 in runs scored, No. 2 in batting average and No. 2 in OPS.

The veteran lefty has given up 17 hits and 11 walks in 18.1 innings of work this season, while Holmes has not allowed more than three runs in a single start.

The Rockies are a better team at home (7-6) than on the road (7-12) this season, but Atlanta has an insane plus-66 run differential while winning 10 of 14 road games. I’m going to trust the Atlanta offense to lead the way against Quintana, and the Rockies are just 1-3 when the lefty takes the mound in 2026.

Pick:Braves -1.5 (-122 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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