Braves vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 9

The Atlanta Braves have the best record in the Majors right now. At 45-21, they're three games better than the next best team. They'll look to continue to build on that this week when they take on the Chicago White Sox in an interleague three-game series.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.

Braves vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves -1.5 (+100)

White Sox +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Braves -149

White Sox +124

Total

OVER 9 (-122)

UNDER 9 (+101)

Braves vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Atlanta: Grant Holmes, RHP (4-2, 3.86 ERA)

Chicago: Erick Fedde, RHP (1-5, 4.94 ERA)

Braves vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 9

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): Chicago Sports Network, BravesVision, Gray TV

Braves record: 45-21

White Sox record: 34-31

Braves vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Grant Holmes OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+106)

I'm going to fade Grant Holmes in this spot. Not only does he have to take on a White Sox team that ranks fourth in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days, but his 4.53 xERA indicates we could see some upcoming regression from him in his coming starts. His Baseball Savant page is less-than-stellar, ranking in the below average in a large chunk of underlying pitching metrics. Let's bet on the White Sox to get after him today.

Braves vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

Let's sit back and root for runs in tonight's series-opener. This series features two of the best offenses in baseball. They rank third and fifth in wRC+ heading into this interleague series.

Not only is this a game between two elite offenses, but today's pitching matchup is nothing to write home about. Erick Fedde (4.94 ERA) will get the start for the White Sox, and while Grant Holmes will get the start for the Braves tonight, I wrote above about how I think we're going to see hi 3.86 ERA begin to regress in the coming weeks.

Let's bet the over tonight.

Pick: OVER 9 (-122) via DraftKings

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