Brazil vs. Haiti Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Neither Brazil nor Haiti got their 2026 World Cup campaign started the way they wanted. Brazil played to a 1-1 draw against Morocco, while Haiti dropped a 1-0 decision to Scotland.

The two countries will now face each other on Friday night, desperate to find some momentum. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this match.

Brazil vs. Haiti Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Brazil -1000

Haiti +2000

Draw +950

Total

OVER 3.5 (-104)

UNDER 3.5 (-120)

Brazil vs. Haiti How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 19

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Philadelphia Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Brazil record: 0-1-0

Haiti record: 0-0-1

Brazil vs. Haiti History and Tournament Results

These two countries have faced each other three times. Brazil is 3-0 in those matches, winning by a combined score of 17-1. The most recent was a 7-1 win at the 2016 Copa America.

Brazil

Brazil was favored against Morocco in its opening match, but played to a 1-1 draw. Not all is lost for Brazil, which is still a -150 favorite to win Group C.

Haiti

Haiti had a disastrous result in its opening match, losing to Scotland. Now, they'll likely have to beat Brazil or Morocco at minimum if they want to advance to the knockout stage.

Brazil vs. Haiti Best Prop Bet

Frantzdy Pierrot Anytime Goal (+600)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorers Today, I made the case for betting on Frantzdy Pierrot to find the back of the net against Brazil:

If you don't want to bet on Haiti to pull off the improbable upset, consider betting on Haiti's top striker, Frantzdy Pierrot, to score. He has scored 34 times in 52 appearances when representing his country, including five goals in 12 matches in 2025. He recorded three shots in Haiti's first game of the tournament, the most on the team.

Brazil vs. Haiti Prediction and Best Bet

Brazil may win this game, but I think Haiti is going to keep it close. I broke down why in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:

I felt that Haiti was underrated coming into this tournament, and despite losing to Scotland, the Haitians were impressive, sporting an expected goal differential of +0.44.

You might be surprised to find out that Brazil ranks in the bottom half of the tournament in expected goal differential through the first round at -0.08. Does that point to Morocco being as good as advertised, or is it a sign of Brazil underperforming? We'll find out the answer to that on Saturday, but there's enough there for me to take a shot on Haiti at least keeping this match close.

Pick: Haiti +2 (+150)

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