Brazil vs. Morocco Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Brazil has the most World Cups in the tournament's history, having won it five different times, yet they've had nothing but disappointing finishes since their most recent win in 2002.

They enter the 2026 World Cup looking to return to former glory, and they'll start their campaign against a tough Morocco squad that made it to the semi-finals in 2022. There's a very real chance that the team that wins on Saturday will be the one that goes on to win the Group.

You can find the odds for this match across the best World Cup betting sites, so let's dive into them along with my favorite wagers.

Brazil vs. Morocco Odds and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Moneyline

Brazil -157

Morocco +425

Draw +270

Total

OVER 2.5 (+105)

UNDER 2.5 (-134)

Brazil vs. Morocco How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 13

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FS1, Tele, Peacock

Brazil record: 0-0-0

Morocco record: 0-0-0

Brazil vs. Morocco World Cup History

These two countries have faced each other three times in their history, including a 1998 World Cup match in which Brazil won 3-0. Brazil is 2-1 all-time vs. Morocco, with Morocco winning the most recent match, a 2023 international friendly.

Brazil World Cup History

Brazil holds the record for the most World Cup trophies with five, the most recent coming in 2002. In the five tournaments since, they've been eliminated in the quarter-finals in four of them and finished in fourth place in 2014 when they served as the hosts. They have competed in every single World Cup in the tournament's history.

Morocco World Cup History

This will be Morocco's eighth World Cup appearance. Their best result was a fourth-place finish in 2022. They went on a Cinderella run, which fell short in the semi-finals against France. They lost to Croatia in the third-place match, but the fourth-place finish is still the best in the history of the World Cup for an African team.

Brazil vs. Morocco Prop Bet

In today's edition of Top World Cup Goalscorer Bets, I wrote about why I'm betting on Vinicius Junior to find the back of the net:

Vinicius Junior is expected to be one of Brazil's starting forwards in this match, so let's bet on him at +200 to score. He scored 16 times in 36 appearances for Real Madrid this past season, and at just 25-years-old, he's one of the best young forwards in the world. He has scored in four of his last 12 appearances for Brazil.

Brazil vs. Morocco Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today, I wrote about why I'm backing Brazil on the three-way moneyline:

I'm not buying into the Morocco hype. I think this team is being overrated after its semifinal appearance at the 2022 World Cup. Sure, Morocco has a great record over the past year, but its African competition isn't quite as strong as the competition countries on other continents face.

Meanwhile, Brazil is a legitimate contender to win the entire tournament, and I would even argue they're slightly underrated. That's why I'm comfortable backing them on the 3-way moneyline at -157.

Pick: Brazil -157

Bet $1, get 100% profit boost on your next 10 bets when you register with Caesars Sportsbook using code ‘SICZRDYW’. This Caesars Sportsbook promo guarantees you a welcome bonus when you place your first real-money wager. Up to $25 max bet per boost.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!