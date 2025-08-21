Is Breanna Stewart Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Sky vs. Liberty)
New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart will remain sidelined for Thursday night's matchup against the Chicago Sky due to a knee injury.
Stewart has missed the Liberty's last 11 games with a bone bruise in her knee, but she did practice on Monday and has been trending closer to a return later on this month. With New York set as a massive favorite at home in the latest odds for this game at DraftKings, it makes sense to hold Stewart out as she works her way back to 100 percent.
The Sky have won just eight games all season long, and New York has dominated at home in the 2025 season, going 14-4 straight up. On Tuesday night, the Liberty picked up a much-needed win over the Minnesota Lynx to reclaim the No. 2 seed in the standings.
With Stewart out, Sabrina Ionescu has been asked to carry a bigger load on offense, but she's been struggling as of late.
Here's how bettors should wager on the Liberty in the prop market on Thursday.
Best New York Liberty Prop Bet vs. Chicago Sky
- Sabrina Ionescu UNDER 18.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading Sabrina Ionescu tonight:
Even though she made a huge 3-point to put away the Lynx on Tuesday night, Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is slumping in a big way at the moment.
She’s failed to score over 18.5 points in seven straight games and during that stretch she’s shooting just 32.0 percent from the field and 28.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Ionescu is taking nearly 14 shots per game during that stretch, but it hasn’t been enough to push her over this number. While she will find some easy looks against a weak Chicago defense, there’s a chance the Liberty go up by so much that they sit her down the stretch.
New York has wins by 19 and 25 against Chicago this season, and Ionescu has cleared 18.5 points in just one of those matchups.
Until her shooting slump ends, she’s a tough player to trust in the prop market.
