Brewers vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 8

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to stay hot on their road trip after a sweep at Coors Field over the weekend. They open up a three-game set against the Athletics on Monday night.

The Brewers outscored the Rockies 28-12 in the sweep, including 19-5 in the last two games. Meanwhile, the A’s salvaged a win in Houston on Sunday after losing three straight games.

This will be the first of a six-game homestand in Las Vegas for the A’s.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. A's on Monday, June 8.

Brewers vs. A's Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (-101)

A's +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Brewers -149

A's +123

Total

11.0 (Over -105/Under -114)

Brewers vs. A's Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Kyle Harrison (7-1, 1.57 ERA)

A's: Jeffrey Springs (3-6, 4.37 ERA)

Whatever the Brewers are doing for Kyle Harrison, it’s working. He’s having the best year of his career by far, allowing two runs or fewer in all 11 of his starts. The southpaw is coming off a 12-strikeout outing against the Giants.

Jeffrey Springs is having an up-and-down season for the A’s. He’s been leaking oil recently, allowing 13 runs (10 earned) in 15 innings across his last three starts.

Brewers vs. A's How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 8

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Las Vegas Ballpark

How to Watch (TV): BREW, NBCSCA

Brewers record: 40-23

A's record: 31-34

Brewers vs. A's Best MLB Prop Bets

A's Best MLB Prop Bet

Zack Gelof OVER 0.5 Hits (-139)

Zack Gelof may only be batting .264 on the season, but he’s been extremely consistent as of late.

Since seeing his average drop to .228 on May 24, Gelof is on a 12-game hitting streak, going 16 for 45 (.356) in that span.

Brewers vs. A's Prediction and Pick

No one really knows how the Las Vegas Ballpark is going to play, so I’m going to avoid taking a total tonight.

I’ll stick with the Brewers as road favorites. They’re the third team to 40 wins on the season, and Harrison has been terrific this year.

I’m taking the run line to get the juice down, but I don’t think -149 is too high if you want to avoid sweating out a potential one-run game.

Pick: Brewers -1.5 (-101)

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.