Brewers vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 9

The A’s opened their homestand at Las Vegas Ballpark with a thrilling game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Unfortunately for the home side, though, it was Milwaukee who brewed up a late comeback and ultimately got the win.

Milwaukee scored two in the seventh, one in the eighth, and two in the ninth inning to tie the game, and then took a 14-10 lead in extra innings. The A’s battled back to tie it before falling 15-14.

We could see another high-scoring game tonight in the desert.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. A's on Tuesday, June 9.

Brewers vs. A's Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+135)

A's +1.5 (-163)

Moneyline

Brewers -107

A's -112

Total

13.5 (Over -102/Under -128)

Brewers vs. A's Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Robert Gasser (0-2, 4.73 ERA)

A's: J.T. Ginn (3-3, 2.74 ERA)

Robert Gasser has been solid through three starts for the Brewers. He allowed one run (a home run) on five hits in five innings in his last start after yielding six runs on seven hits across 8.1 innings in his first two starts.

J.T. Ginn has been fantastic this season for the A’s. He’s allowed 6 ER in 36.1 IP across his last six starts after being roughed up for five runs in 4.1 innings against the Guardians on May 1.

Brewers vs. A's How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 9

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Las Vegas Ballpark

How to Watch (TV): BREW, NBCSCA

Brewers record: 41-23

A's record: 31-35

Brewers vs. A's Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Zack Gelof OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-124)

Zack Gelof came through for us last night as we had him to get a hit, and he did more than with a home run as one of his two hits on the night.

Gelof now has a 13-game hitting streak and should be able to keep it up at the hitter-friendly Las Vegas Ballpark.

Brewers vs. A's Prediction and Pick

Las Vegas Ballpark is going to give Coors Field a run for its money as the most hitter-friendly stadium in the league.

The oddsmakers have adjusted the total up two runs higher, and Ginn has been solid for the A’s, but I can only back the OVER tonight in Las Vegas after the gong show last night.

Pick: OVER 13.5 (-102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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