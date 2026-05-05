Brewers vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 5

The St. Louis Cardinals are coming off a series-opening win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, but they aren’t favored in Game 2 at home on Tuesday night.

Oddsmakers have set this game as a pick’em (-110 on the moneyline for both squads), as Andre Pallante (3.73 ERA) gets the ball for the Cards against Milwaukee youngster Brandon Sproat.

It’s been a rough start to 2026 for Sproat, as he’s already allowed seven home runs and has a 6.75 ERA in just six appearances. Still, oddsmakers think he can keep the Brew Crew in this game as they attempt to move out of last place in the NL Central.

I’m eyeing a player prop and a game pick on Tuesday, as Jordan Walker could be undervalued as a hitter against this Brewers pitching staff.

Let’s dive into the odds and those picks for this divisional battle on May 5.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+146)

Cardinals +1.5 (-177)

Moneyline

Brewers: -110

Cardinals: -110

Total

7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Milwaukee: Brandon Sproat (0-2, 6.75 ERA)

St. Louis: Andre Pallante (3-2, 3.73 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 5

Time: 7:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Brewers.TV/Cardinals.TV

Brewers record: 18-16

Cardinals record: 21-14

Brewers vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Jordan Walker to Hit a Home Run (+525)

In today’s best home run props column at SI Betting , I broke down why Walker is a value bet against youngster Brandon Sproat:

St. Louis Cardinals youngster Jordan Walker has been one of the breakout stars in the 2026 season, hitting .308 with 10 homers and a .961 OPS.

He’s crushed right-handed pitching, hitting .320 with seven home runs, and the Cardinals outfielder has a .429 batting average with two homers over the last week. So, I think he’s insanely mispriced at +525 against the Milwaukee Brewers and young righty Brandon Sproat.

This season, Sproat has a 6.75 ERA, and he’s allowed seven home runs in just six appearances. He’s never faced Walker in his career, but the Cardinals star has been one of the more dangerous bats in the National League early on in the 2026 campaign.

At this price, Walker is a no-brainer in the home run market on Tuesday.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

I don’t love either starter in this matchup, so I lean with the OVER on Tuesday night with the total set at just 7.5 runs.

These teams combined for nine runs in their series opener, and these offenses both rank in the top 10 in runs scored this season. So, they should be able to jump on two starting pitchers with shaky advanced numbers in 2026.

Let’s start with Sproat, who has a 6.75 ERA and ranks in the 23rd percentile in expected ERA (5.26) this season. The young right-hander has given up four or more runs in three of his six starts, and he only has two outings where he’s gotten through five innings. So, the Milwaukee bullpen may get taxed quite a bit on Tuesday.

The Brewers have a 3.67 bullpen ERA – which is one of the better marks in MLB – but asking them to get 12-plus outs is a tall task, especially if Sproat exits the game after being in trouble. He’s given up 28 hits and 15 walks in just 26.2 innings of work this season.

As for Pallante, his expected ERA (4.40) ranks in the 40th percentile in MLB and is much higher than his actual ERA. He ranks lower than the 60th percentile in almost every key advanced metric, and he has a shaky bullpen (4.92 ERA) backing him up.

I think this total is way too low given how good these offenses have been compared to these starters.

Pick: OVER 7.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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