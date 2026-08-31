Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 31

The Chicago Cubs need to lock in for their four-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers if they want a chance at catching them in the NL Central.

The Brewers have gone 4-1 in their last five games while the Cubs are 1-4 in their last five, opening up an eight-game division lead for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee has won four of six meetings against the Cubs so far this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Cubs on Monday, Aug. 31.

Brewers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+147)

Cubs+1.5 (-178)

Moneyline

Brewers +101

Cubs -108

Total

9.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Brewers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Kyle Harrison (10-3, 2.79 ERA)

Cubs: Clay Holmes (5-6, 2.26 ERA)

Kyle Harrison has bounced back nicely from allowing eight runs (three earned) on 10 hits in 4.2 innings in San Diego on Aug. 11. He’s allowed just one run on eight hits in 10 innings across his last two starts, and has allowed two runs in 12 innings against the Cubs this season.

Clay Holmes has allowed just one run on nine hits in 189 innings across his last three starts, including seven shutout frames of two-run ball in Arizona last time out.

Brewers vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 31

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): BREW, MARQ

Brewers record: 85-52

Cubs record: 77-60

Brewers vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Kyle Harrison UNDER 15.5 Outs (-141)

The Brewers have been happy to get five strong innings from Harrison in most of his starts. He’s gone UNDER 15.5 outs in seven straight starts, starting with a five-inning outing against the Cubs on June 27.

Milwaukee should continue that pattern tonight with Harrison going a handful of innings before turning it over to its NL-best bullpen.

Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Brewers have won four of their last five games while the Cubs have dropped four of five, including a Sunday Night Baseball matchup against the Reds. Pete Crow-Armstrong is doing everything he can, but it likely won’t be enough to catch Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Milwaukee has been the better team all year long and Kyle Harrison has only allowed two runs in 12 innings against the Cubs this season. Clay Holmes is a worthy foe as he toes the rubber for Chicago, but I think the Brew Crew can grind out a win tonight as slight road underdogs.

Pick: Brewers +101

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.