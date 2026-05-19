Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 19

The Milwaukee Brewers remained red hot on Monday night, upsetting the Chicago Cubs in their series opener, 9-3.

Now, Milwaukee is just 0.5 games back of the Cubbies in the NL Central standings, and a win on Tuesday night would vault Milwaukee into first place.

On top of that, the Brewers are favored on the road to make that happen.

Ace Jacob Misiorowski (2.12 ERA) is on the mound for the Brewers against Chicago’s Ben Brown, who will likely act as an opener in this matchup. Brown has a 1.60 ERA this season, and he’s allowed just one hit over eight innings in his last two outings as an opener.

Still, Misiorowski has been one of the most dominant pitchers in MLB this season, and he has not allowed a run in the month of May.

Can the Cubs break that streak?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.

Brewers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Brewers -1.5 (+139)

Cubs +1.5 (-168)

Moneyline

Brewers: -117

Cubs: -103

Total

8 (Over -102/Under -118)

Brewers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Milwaukee: Jacob Misiorowski (3-2, 2.12 ERA)

Chicago: Ben Brown (1-1, 1.60 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 19

Time: 7:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, Brewers.TV

Brewers record: 27-18

Cubs record: 29-19

Brewers vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jacob Misiorowski OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (+102)

Misiorowski is arguably the best strikeout pitcher in MLB this season, ranking in the 98th percentile in whiff percentage and the 99th percentile in strikeout percentage.

He’s punched out 80 batters in 51.0 innings of work, picking up eight or more K’s in seven of his nine outings in 2026.

So, even though the Cubs average just 8.15 strikeouts per game this season, I can’t fade the Brewers righty in this market. Misiorowski has thrown 18.1 innings of scoreless ball in May, and he’s struck out eight or more batters in five straight starts.

At plus money, he’s a great bet to clear this line on Tuesday.

Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m buying the Brewers with Misiorowski on the mound:

The Milwaukee Brewers scored nine runs on Monday night to win their series opener with the Chicago Cubs, and now they’re small favorites on the road with ace Jacob Misiorowski on the bump.

Chicago is going with a bullpen game and starting Ben Brown, who has given up just one hit over eight innings in his last two outings as an opener. Still, I think the Brewers are the team to bet on in this matchup.

Milwaukee has gone on a major run as of late, winning eight of 10 games to pull within half a game of the top spot in the NL Central. Now, the Brewers have one of the best starters in MLB on the mound, as Misiorowski has a 2.12 ERA and has given up just 29 hits in 51.0 innings of work in 2026.

On top of that, the righty’s advanced numbers are even better. He has an expected ERA of .249 (92nd percentile) and an expected batting average against of .189 (92nd percentile) while also ranking in the 98th percentile in whiff percentage and the 99th percentile in strikeout percentage.

After Milwaukee beat Cubs ace Shota Imanaga on Monday, I think it’s a great bet to win with Misiorowski on the mound against the Cubbies’ bullpen.

Pick: Brewers Moneyline (-117 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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