Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blue Jays vs. Yankees, Mets vs. Nationals, Brewers vs. Cubs)

All 30 MLB teams are back in action on Tuesday, May 19, giving bettors plenty of games to consider betting on.

If you don’t have time to comb through all 15 games, don’t worry, that’s what the SI Betting team is here for!

I’ve narrowed things down to three games for my best bets on Tuesday night, and I’m targeting a couple of star young pitchers – New York Mets righty Nolan McLean and Milwaukee Brewers righty Jacob Misiorowski – to lead the way.

Plus, there is a total to bet in the New York Yankees-Toronto Blue Jays matchup after I cashed an OVER bet on Monday night .

Let’s take a look at the odds and analysis behind each of the best bets for May 19!

MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, May 19

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Mets Moneyline (-149) vs. Washington Nationals

Toronto Blue Jays-New York Yankees UNDER 9 (-120)

Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline (-118) vs. Chicago Cubs

New York Mets Moneyline (-149) vs. Washington Nationals

Mets righty Nolan McLean has been extremely unlucky in the 2026 season, but I think that is going to turn around with the Mets heating up.

New York has won three games in a row and seven of its last 10, showing signs for life for the first time all season long. That bodes well for McLean, who has a 2.92 ERA and has allowed just 35 hits in over 52 innings of work this season.

The Mets are 3-6 in McLean’s starts, but it’s not because of his performance. The righty ranks in the 88th percentile in expected ERA (2.76) and the 86th percentile in expected BAA (.206) in the 2026 season.

Now, he takes on the Washington Nationals and lefty Foster Griffin, who was lit up for nine runs by the Cincinnati Reds in his last outing. Griffin has actually been solid for the Nats this season, posting a 3.53 ERA, but his advanced numbers signal that he’s due for some regression.

Griffin ranks in the 35th percentile in both expected ERA and expected BAA, and he ranks in just the ninth percentile in barrel percentage.

Washington is just 8-15 at home in the 2026 season, and I think it could struggle against McLean,who hasn’t given up more than three earned runs in a single outing in 2026. I’ll buy the Mets to continue their winning streak on Tuesday.

Toronto Blue Jays-New York Yankees UNDER 9 (-120)

On Monday, I took the OVER in the series opener between these AL East foes, but the UNDER may be the play on Tuesday night.

Both of these teams have actually hit the UNDER in the majority of their games this season, and Toronto is just 23rd in MLB in runs scored.

The Yankees – who have the fourth-best team ERA in MLB – have right-hander Will Warren on the mound on Tuesday, and he comes into this outing with a 3.42 ERA, allowing two or fewer earned runs in eight of his nine starts.

Warren has an expected ERA of 3.18 (76th percentile) and an expected BAA of .227 (69th percentile) this season, so his strong start hasn’t been a fluke by any means. The Yankees are also 7-2 in Warren’s starts, allowing four or fewer runs as a team in seven of them.

On the Toronto side, righty Dylan Cease (2.41 ERA) is looking to continue his impressive start to 2026. Cease ranks in the 84th percentile in expected ERA (2.88) and the 83rd percentile in expected BAA (.213). He’s also generating a ton of swings and misses, ranking in the 96th percentile in whiff percentage and the 97th percentile in strikeout percentage.

Cease has allowed more than three earned runs in just one outing all season long.

So, even though these teams combined for 13 runs in Game 1 of this series, that came with two lesser pitchers on the mound. I think this total is a touch too high, especially if Cease and Warren are able to work deep into this matchup.

Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline (-118) vs. Chicago Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers scored nine runs on Monday night to win their series opener with the Chicago Cubs, and now they’re small favorites on the road with ace Jacob Misiorowski on the bump.

Chicago is going with a bullpen game and starting Ben Brown, who has given up just one hit over eight innings in his last two outings as an opener. Still, I think the Brewers are the team to bet on in this matchup.

Milwaukee has gone on a major run as of late, winning eight of 10 games to pull within half a game of the top spot in the NL Central. Now, the Brewers have one of the best starters in MLB on the mound, as Misiorowski has a 2.12 ERA and has given up just 29 hits in 51.0 innings of work in 2026.

On top of that, the righty’s advanced numbers are even better. He has an expected ERA of .249 (92nd percentile) and an expected batting average against of .189 (92nd percentile) while also ranking in the 98th percentile in whiff percentage and the 99th percentile in strikeout percentage.

After Milwaukee beat Cubs ace Shota Imanaga on Monday, I think it’s a great bet to win with Misiorowski on the mound against the Cubbies’ bullpen.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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