Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 1

The Chicago Cubs are looking to keep the pressure on the Milwaukee Brewers after a 17-3 blowout win to open their series last night.

The Cubs have now scored 17 runs in two of their last three games, but those are their only two wins in their last six contests.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee has lost two in a row after a four-game winning streak.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Cubs on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Brewers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers +1.5 (-186)

Cubs -1.5 (+53)

Moneyline

Brewers +114

Cubs -123

Total

10 (Over -113/Under -107)

Brewers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Robert Gasser (4-5, 4.59 ERA)

Cubs: Matthew Boyd (8-3, 3.99 ERA)

Robert Gasser has allowed 10 runs in 14.2 innings across his last three starts, including four runs in just 3.2 frames against the Mariners last time out.

Matthew Boyd bounced back nicely with six one-run innings against the Diamondbacks in his last outing. He had allowed 12 runs (11 earned) in 11.1 innings in his previous two starts.

Brewers vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): BREW, MARQ, TBS

Brewers record: 85-53

Cubs record: 78-60

Brewers vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Andrew Vaughn OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-129)

Andrew Vaughn is a great platoon bat for the Brewers. He’s held his own against right-handed pitching with a .285 average while batting .351 against left-handed pitching.

Vaughn has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in each of his last three starts, four of five, and seven of his last nine to get up to a 53% clip on the season.

Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have been playing some high-scoring games as of late. The Cubs have gone OVER the total in four straight games, with the Brewers cashing the OVER in each of their last two contests.

It’s expected to be a warm night at Wrigley Field with light winds blowing out. I’ll take the OVER again tonight even at this high number.

Pick: OVER 10 (-113)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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