Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 1
In this story:
The Chicago Cubs are looking to keep the pressure on the Milwaukee Brewers after a 17-3 blowout win to open their series last night.
The Cubs have now scored 17 runs in two of their last three games, but those are their only two wins in their last six contests.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee has lost two in a row after a four-game winning streak.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Cubs on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Brewers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Brewers +1.5 (-186)
- Cubs -1.5 (+53)
Moneyline
- Brewers +114
- Cubs -123
Total
- 10 (Over -113/Under -107)
Brewers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Brewers: Robert Gasser (4-5, 4.59 ERA)
- Cubs: Matthew Boyd (8-3, 3.99 ERA)
Robert Gasser has allowed 10 runs in 14.2 innings across his last three starts, including four runs in just 3.2 frames against the Mariners last time out.
Matthew Boyd bounced back nicely with six one-run innings against the Diamondbacks in his last outing. He had allowed 12 runs (11 earned) in 11.1 innings in his previous two starts.
Brewers vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): BREW, MARQ, TBS
- Brewers record: 85-53
- Cubs record: 78-60
Brewers vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Andrew Vaughn OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-129)
Andrew Vaughn is a great platoon bat for the Brewers. He’s held his own against right-handed pitching with a .285 average while batting .351 against left-handed pitching.
Vaughn has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in each of his last three starts, four of five, and seven of his last nine to get up to a 53% clip on the season.
Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams have been playing some high-scoring games as of late. The Cubs have gone OVER the total in four straight games, with the Brewers cashing the OVER in each of their last two contests.
It’s expected to be a warm night at Wrigley Field with light winds blowing out. I’ll take the OVER again tonight even at this high number.
Pick: OVER 10 (-113)
Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop