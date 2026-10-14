Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for NLCS Game 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers return home in a 2-0 hole against the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers swept the Brewers last year in the NLCS, but Milwaukee has shown that it won’t go quietly this time around.

Milwaukee won a close battle in Game 1 by a final score of 2-1 before chasing Yoshinobu Yamamoto early in Game 2 in a 7-4 victory.

The Dodgers now return home, where they’re 52-31 this year, while the Brewers are 49-34 on the road.

It’s a southpaw showdown in Hollywood for Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Dodgers Game 3 on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers +1.5 (-156)

Dodgers -1.5 (+129)

Moneyline

Brewers +148

Dodgers -180

Total

7.5 (Over -106/Under -114)

Brewers vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Robert Gasser (5-5, 3.87 ERA)

Dodgers: Blake Snell (4-1, 1.90 ERA)

Robert Gasser threw four one-run innings against the Dodgers in his first postseason start this year. That run came on a solo home run, one of three hits by the Padres in a 3-1 Brewers victory.

Blake Snell lasted just 3.2 innings in his playoff start against the Braves, allowing one run on three hits with five walks and five strikeouts.

Brewers vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Brewers record: 103-59 (5-1)

Dodgers record: 100-62 (3-3)

Brewers vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Blake Snell UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs (-133)

Blake Snell has been terrific since returning from the injured list in early August. He allowed five runs in 39.2 innings (1.13 ERA) in his final eight regular-season starts, yielding one run or fewer in all eight outings.

The veteran southpaw then allowed just one run in his start against the Braves in the NLDS.

The Brewers weren’t as good on the road this season, and Snell has been lights out no matter where he’s pitching. In fact, Snell allowed just one run in 18 innings in three starts at Dodger Stadium after returning from the IL.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

The Brewers were able to maintain their home-field advantage in the first two games of the series, and I think the Dodgers will get a win at home in Game 3.

This is where the Dodgers’ depth really shows. Blake Snell would be the Game 1 or at least Game 2 starter for most teams, but Los Angeles’ acquisition of Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline pushes the veteran southpaw to Game 3 at home.

Robert Gasser has been better than people think for Milwaukee, but I’m not too sure he can go toe-to-toe with Snell. And if the Brewers get a lead, the Brewers would be smart to save their best bullpen arms for the rest of the series.

It is a big price for the Dodgers at -180, though, which is why I’m recommending the run line as my best bet. If you want to just take the moneyline, that’s fine too, but I don’t like giving out best bets at this high of a number.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+129)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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