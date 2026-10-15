Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for NLCS Game 4

The Milwaukee Brewers have the Los Angeles Dodgers on the ropes in the National League Championship Series.

Jake Bauers came up big again, this time with a go-ahead home run, as Milwaukee brewed up a 6-2 win in Game 3 to push the Dodgers to the brink of elimination.

The Brewers have now won five straight games against the Dodgers and six of seven since Los Angeles won a three-game set in Milwaukee back in May.

Can the Dodgers stay alive in Game 4 on Thursday night?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Dodgers Game 4 on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers +1.5 (-164)

Dodgers -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline

Brewers +133

Dodgers -161

Total

7.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Brewers vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Brewers: TBD

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (5-2, 3.53 ERA)

The Brewers have yet to name a Game 4 starter as of late Wednesday night.

Tyler Glasnow threw 4.2 innings of one-run ball against the Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS. He finished the regular season with 6.1 innings of three-run ball against the Padres on Sept. 24.

Brewers vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 15.

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Brewers record: 103-59 (6-1)

Dodgers record: 100-62 (3-4)

Brewers vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Tyler Glasnow OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-155) / OVER 6.5 (+131)

Tyler Glasnow threw five strikeouts in his 4.2 innings against the Braves in the NLDS. That game was in Atlanta, though, and he’s been a bit better at home this season, at least in the strikeout department.

Glasnow had 51 strikeouts in 36 innings at home as opposed to 47 strikeouts in 38 innings on the road. He went OVER 5.5 strikeouts in all six starts at Dodger Stadium, with eight, 10, and 11 punchouts in his three home outings since returning from the injured list.

Glasnow struck out eight Brewers batters in 5.2 innings in last year’s NLCS, and Milwaukee is striking out at a 28.7% rate in the last 30 days.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

The Brewers do seem like a team of destiny, but that destiny might not necessarily be a sweep despite being on the other end of the brooms last year.

Tyler Glasnow has provided a boost to the Dodgers’ rotation since returning from injury, and he found success against the Brewers in last year’s NLCS.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee has yet to name a starter for Game 4, and the Brewers may be smart to cobble together what they can with a bullpen game. That’d leave Jacob Misiorowski on full rest for Game 5 on Friday night, if needed.

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ lineup has to come alive at some point, right? They’re batting just .188 this postseason, but do have eight home runs.

The Dodgers were -175 favorites last night but just -161 tonight despite arguably a better pitching advantage. I’ll back the home team with their backs against the wall.

Pick: Dodgers -161

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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