Brewers vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 27

The Milwaukee Brewers start their California road trip with a three-game set against the San Francisco Giants.

The Brewers won all three series at home out of the All-Star break, going 7-2 against the Marlins, Mets, and Rockies.

On the flip side, the Giants are 3-6 since the break, although they did just win two of three against the Angels.

San Francisco also split a four-game set in Milwaukee in the beginning of June.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Giants on Monday, July 27.

Brewers vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+119)

Giants +1.5 (-44)

Moneyline

Brewers -136

Giants +113

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -114)

Brewers vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Brandon Sproat (3-5, 5.09 ERA)

Giants: Tyler Mahle (2-9, 5.31 ERA)

Brandon Sproat has allowed two runs or fewer in five straight starts (2.74 ERA), but he threw just 11.2 innings in his last three starts combined. His 5.09 ERA is unsightly, but that’s largely due to a few horrid outings at the beginning of the year. He’s 2-1 with a 3.58 ERA in his last eight starts since June 5.

Tyler Mahle has had a few decent starts as of late, allowing four runs in 12 innings in his last two outings. However, he’ll have a tougher task on his hand tonight against Milwaukee as those starts came against the Rockies and Royals.

Brewers vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 27

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): BREW, NBCSBA

Brewers record: 66-39

Giants record: 44-61

Brewers vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Christian Yelich OVER 1.5 Bases (+140)

Christian Yelich has been piling up the extra-base hits since the All-Star break. Including the first game before the break, hehas an extra-base hit in seven of his last eight contests.

Five of those hits have been doubles, so Yelich to hit a double at +412 could be worth a sprinkle as well, especially in a park like San Francisco’s.

Brewers vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

The Brewers have been one of the best teams in the league all year long, and going on the road hasn’t been a problem for them at 30-19. Meanwhile, San Francisco has the fourth-worst record in the league and is under .500 (24-26) at home.

Sproat and the Milwaukee bullpen should be able to keep the Giants on the ropes tonight.

Pick: Brewers -136

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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