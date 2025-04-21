Brewers vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 21
The Milwaukee Brewers have rebounded from a slow start, moving into second in the NL Central at 12-10 heading into Monday’s matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
The Giants (14-8) are off to a great start in a tough NL West, and they’ll have lefty Robbie Ray on the mound for this matchup.
San Francisco has one of the best run differentials (+30) in MLB this season, and oddsmakers have set the Giants as favorites at home in this contest.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Brewers vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Brewers +1.5 (-175)
- Giants -1.5 (+145)
Moneyline
- Brewers: +120
- Giants: -142
Total
- 8 (Over -105/Under -115)
Brewers vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Quinn Priester (1-0, 0.90 ERA)
- San Francisco: Robbie Ray (3-0, 4.19 ERA)
Brewers vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 21
- Time: 9:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Brewers record: 12-10
- Giants record: 14-8
Brewers vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Quinn Priester OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (+100)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB prop column – Painting Corners – why Priester is worth a look on Monday:
Milwaukee’s Quinn Priester has four strikeouts in each of his first two outings this season, yet he’s set at even money to pick up four K’s against the San Francisco Giants on Monday.
While the Giants are a tough offense, they strike out a ton, averaging 9.36 per game – 24th in MLB.
Priester has only thrown five innings in each of his starts, but he’s been effective, giving up just seven total hits and one earned run. He’s worth a look against the Giants on Monday.
Brewers vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
The Giants are one of the best OVER teams in MLB this season (14-7-1), and they’ve put up nine or more combined runs in three of Robbie Ray’s four starts this season.
Ray is 3-0 (and the Giants are 4-0) in his starts, but the lefty has not pitched great, posting a 4.19 ERA and 5.88 FIP – failing to get through five innings in each of his last two starts.
The Giants and Brewers are also both in the top 10 in MLB in runs scored this season, so I could see this game being generally high scoring.
As for Priester, he’s looked good in both of his starts, but he’s only gotten through five innings in each. That means the Brewers are potentially going to need to get 12 outs from their bullpen, which has a 5.14 ERA this season – one of the worst marks in MLB.
This total feels a little low given the pitching matchup on Monday.
Pick: OVER 8 (-105 at DraftKings)
