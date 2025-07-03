Brewers vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, July 3
The New York Mets are in the middle of a slump and while they were able to beat the Brewers on Wednesday, it's certainly not all sunshine and rainbows in Queens. They not find themselves two games back from the Phillies in the NL East, but a victory and a series win tonight would go a long way in finding some momentum.
Meanwhile, the Brewers are 10 games above .500 and three games back from the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the NL Central, so a win for them tonight would be equally as important.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's National League matchup.
Brewers vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Brewers +1.5 (-154)
- Mets -1.5 (+128)
Moneyline
- Brewers +136
- Mets -162
Total
- Over 8 (-120)
- Under 8 (-102)
Brewers vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Jose Quintana, LHP (6-2, 3.30 ERA)
- New York: David Peterson, LHP (5-4, 3.30 ERA)
Brewers vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): SNY, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
- Brewers Record: 48-38
- Mets Record: 49-38
Brewers vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Christian Yelich OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+185) via DraftKings
Christian Yelich was red-hot in June, sporting a .333 batting average in 87 at bats. We're going to bet on that strong play to continue tonight against the Mets, who are starting a struggling David Peterson on the mound. Peterson has given up 18 hits across his last 15.2 innings pitched, leading to plenty of opportunities for the Brewers' bats to rack up some bases.
Brewers vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I think the Brewers are a great bet as underdogs in New York:
The New York Mets finally snapped their losing streak on Wednesday, but that doesn't mean their slump is over quite yet. They still rank 15th in OPS over the past 30 days and 21st in OPS over the past 14 days. Meanwhile, they're favored against the hottest bats in baseball. The Brewers have a batting average of .307 over the past two weeks while also leading the Majors in OPS in that time frame at .862.
It's also important to note that in today's battle of left-handed starters, it's the Brewers who have been more effective against lefties this season, ranking 11th in OPS vs. left-handed pitchers at .709, compared to the Mets at .673. In fact, the Mets' OPS drops from .757 against righties to .673 against lefties.
Tonight, they'll face Jose Quintana, a lefty with a 3.30 ERA. That could spell disaster for New York. I'll back Milwaukee as a road 'dog.
Pick: Brewers +136 via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
