Brewers vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction: Why Milwaukee Is Best Upset Pick on Tuesday

The disastrous start to the 2026 season for the Boston Red Sox continues. After a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in their series opener, they have now fallen to 2-8. The Brewers, on the other hand, are sitting at 8-2 on the year.

Despite that, the Brewers are set as underdogs in Game 2 of their three-game set. Let's dive into the odds and everything you need to know to bet this game.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers +1.5 (-184)

Red Sox -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline

Brewers +134

Red Sox -158

Total

OVER 7 (-104)

UNDER 7 (-118)

Brewers vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Milwaukee: Jacob Misiorowski, RHP (1-0, 2.45 ERA)

Boston: Garrett Crochet, LHP (0-0, 2.79 ERA)

Brewers vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 6

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): MLB.TV

Brewers record: 8-2

Red Sox record: 2-8

Brewers vs. Red Sox Best Prop Bet

Christian Yelich 2+ Hits (+320)

Christian Yelich has been red-hot to start the season. He has been batting .395 through the Brewers' first 10 games, and he's showing no signs of slowing down. Despite that, he has the fourth-longest odds on the Brewers to have a multi-hit game. Let's take advantage of his hot start and take a shot on him at +320 to record at least two hits.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I wrote about why I'm backing the Brewers as underdogs:

I'm not going to overthink this bet. We have one of the hottest teams in the Majors taking on a team that's stumbling out of the gates, and the one that's been playing better baseball is set as the underdog. The Brewers are third in wRC+, while the Red Sox come in at 20th.

I'll take the Brewers as underdogs in this spot every time.

Pick: Brewers +134 via FanDuel

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