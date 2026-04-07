Brewers vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction: Why Milwaukee Is Best Upset Pick on Tuesday
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The disastrous start to the 2026 season for the Boston Red Sox continues. After a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in their series opener, they have now fallen to 2-8. The Brewers, on the other hand, are sitting at 8-2 on the year.
Despite that, the Brewers are set as underdogs in Game 2 of their three-game set. Let's dive into the odds and everything you need to know to bet this game.
Brewers vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Brewers +1.5 (-184)
- Red Sox -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline
- Brewers +134
- Red Sox -158
Total
- OVER 7 (-104)
- UNDER 7 (-118)
Brewers vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Jacob Misiorowski, RHP (1-0, 2.45 ERA)
- Boston: Garrett Crochet, LHP (0-0, 2.79 ERA)
Brewers vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 6
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB.TV
- Brewers record: 8-2
- Red Sox record: 2-8
Brewers vs. Red Sox Best Prop Bet
- Christian Yelich 2+ Hits (+320)
Christian Yelich has been red-hot to start the season. He has been batting .395 through the Brewers' first 10 games, and he's showing no signs of slowing down. Despite that, he has the fourth-longest odds on the Brewers to have a multi-hit game. Let's take advantage of his hot start and take a shot on him at +320 to record at least two hits.
Brewers vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I wrote about why I'm backing the Brewers as underdogs:
I'm not going to overthink this bet. We have one of the hottest teams in the Majors taking on a team that's stumbling out of the gates, and the one that's been playing better baseball is set as the underdog. The Brewers are third in wRC+, while the Red Sox come in at 20th.
I'll take the Brewers as underdogs in this spot every time.
Pick: Brewers +134 via FanDuel
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets