Is Brian Thomas Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Cardinals)
Jacksonville Jaguars star Brian Thomas Jr. has not played since Week 9 due to an ankle injury, and he's been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.
This is a downgrade from previous weeks when Thomas was listed as questionable with his ankle issue.
The Jaguars are short-handed at receiver with first-round pick Travis Hunter done for the season, so newcomer Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington will likely act as the top two receivers for the Jags on Sunday.
This season has been a rough one for Thomas, who was a breakout star in his rookie season in 2024. The former first-round pick has just 30 catches on 60 targets in eight games this season, turning those grabs into 420 yards and one score.
With Thomas out, the Jaguars offense may not be as effective through the air, as it relied primarily on the ground game in a big win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11.
Here's a look at the SI Betting team's favorite prop for this game with Thomas sidelined.
Best Jaguars Prop Bet vs. Cardinals
SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite prop bets for this game earlier in the week, and he's out on the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence with Thomas sidelined again:
Trevor Lawrence UNDER 215.5 Passing Yards (-111)
I'm out on Trevor Lawrence being an effective NFL quarterback. He's 29th in the NFL in expected points added plus completion percentage over expected. Even in last week's blowout win against the Chargers, he threw for just 153 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. I will continue to bet against Lawrence until he proves to me that he can start to live up to the expectations that have been laid out for him.
