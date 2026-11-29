Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers remains on the injury report for Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns due to an ankle issue.

Bowers was banged up in Week 10 and missed the team's Week 11 loss to Denver. He is now questionable for Sunday night's game against the Browns after he failed to practice on Friday.

The Raiders decided to elevate a tight end from their practice squad -- Carter Runyon -- on Saturday because of Bowers' shaky status.

With TE Brock Bowers listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game at Cleveland, the Raiders signed TE Carter Runyon to their active roster. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2026

It's worth noting that the Raiders also elevated Runyon ahead of Week 11 against the Denver Broncos and Bowers was eventually ruled out.

The star tight end has missed three games this season, as a knee injury kept him out of the first two games of the 2026 campaign. Still, he's made a major impact when he's been on the field.

Bowers has been targeted 72 times, reeling in 50 passes for 676 yards and six scores while playing 77.5 percent of the team's snaps. He was very limited in Week 10 due to this ankle issue, so it's possible he'll face a multi-game absence for a Raiders team that is nearly out of the playoff mix in the AFC.

Since Bowers is questionable and truly a game-time decision as of Sunday morning, I'm targeting another Raiders playmaker in the prop market in Week 12.

Best Raiders Prop Bet vs. Browns in NFL Week 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ashton Jeanty OVER 3.5 Receptions (-128)

This season, Jeanty has 67 targets in 11 games (over six per game), 51 receptions, 507 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

The former first-round pick has been a better pass catcher than runner behind a bad Raiders offensive line, and he’s coming off an eight-target, five-catch, 90-yard day against Denver in Fernando Mendoza’s second career start.

In Mendoza’s two starts in 2026, Jeanty has been targeted 12 times, catching nine passes (at least four in each game) for 136 yards. He’s picked up four or more receptions in eight of his 11 games and has at least three catches in all 11 appearances in 2026.

With Bowers (ankle) banged up, Jeanty could have an even bigger role in this offense. After he played 84.3 percent of the snaps in Week 11, I expect Jeanty to lead the way for the Raiders on Sunday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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