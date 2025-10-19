Is Brock Bowers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Chiefs)
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has not played since Week 4, and he's in danger of missing a third game in a row on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bowers is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup, even though he was able to return to practice on Friday. With the Raiders' bye week coming up in Week 8, it would make a lot of sense for the team to hold the star tight end out of the lineup on Sunday and give him some extra time to rest his knee injury.
Bowers was injured in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, and he tried to play through the ailment for a few weeks before the Raiders decided to hold him out.
If he's unable to play on Sunday -- and it's looking that way based on his doubtful tag -- the Raiders will be forced to look elsewhere in the passing game.
Here's a look at our favorite prop bet for this matchup in Week 7.
Best Raiders Prop Bet for Week 7 vs. Chiefs
With Bowers and Jakobi Meyers (questionable) up in the air for Sunday's game, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is looking elsewhere in the prop market on Sunday:
Ashton Jeanty OVER 58.5 Rushing Yards (-102)
The Chiefs' biggest defensive weakness this season has been their ability to stop the run. The Chiefs are 27th in opponent rush success rate and 28th in opponent rush EPA. They've also allowed 4.7 yards per carry. The Raiders would be smart to keep the ball on the ground and hand it to their rookie running back, Ashton Jeanty. He has reached 60+ rushing yards in four straight games, so I'm willing to bet on him reaching that milestone again on Sunday.
