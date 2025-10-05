Is Brock Bowers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Colts)
The Las Vegas Raiders have listed star tight end Brock Bowers as questionable for Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, and it appears that he's a true game-time decision.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bowers has not been willing to sit out despite dealing with a PCL injury and a bone bruise that he suffered in Week 1. It's been recommended that he rest, but Bowers has played through the injury the last three weeks.
On Saturday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Bowers was trending towards missing Week 5, but there has not been an official announcement from the team.
In addition to Bowers, the Raiders have listed backup tight end Michael Mayer as questionable for this game with a concussion.
This season, Bowers has 19 catches for 225 yards and no touchdowns, but he's seen his numbers fall off since Week 1. After catching five of his eight targets for 103 yards in Week 1, Bowers has just 14 catches for 122 yards over his last three games.
With the star tight end up in the air for this game, bettors should look elsewhere when it comes to betting on the Raiders in the prop market.
Best Raiders Prop Bet vs. Colts With Brock Bowers Injured
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he's backing receiver Jakobi Meyers to have a big game against the Colts in our best props for the matchup:
Jakobi Meyers Anytime Touchdown (+210)
The Colts have given up the second-most touchdowns to wide receivers this season, which will bode well for Jakobi Meyers, who has taken a step forward in his development in 2025. He leads the Raiders in targets (33), receptions (21), and yards (258). Despite that, he's yet to find the end zone. It's time for him to break his scoreless streak this week.
If Bowers sits, there's a chance Meyers because the No. 1 option in the passing game in Week 5. At this price, he's a very solid target.
