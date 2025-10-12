Is Brock Bowers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Titans vs. Raiders)
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is dealing with a knee injury, and he's been ruled out for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans.
To make matters worse for the one-win Raiders, Bowers could be out beyond Week 6, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that he's unlikely to return in Week 7.
This is a massive blow to a Raiders offense that has struggled this season with Geno Smith throwing a ton of interceptions. Bowers is the No. 1 option in Las Vegas' passing game, but he's only caught 19 passes for 225 yards in four games in 2025.
With the star tight end out, the Raiders will have to look elsewhere on offense in Week 6. Here's a look at the best prop bet for them against Tennessee.
Best Raiders Prop Bet for Week 6 With Brock Bowers Out
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite props for this game, and he expects the Raiders to lean heavily on their running game -- and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty -- in Week 6:
Ashton Jeanty OVER 77.5 Rushing Yards (-113)
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty has had an up-and-down start to his rookie season. He was held to 38 and 43 rushing yards in his first two weeks, ramped it up to 68 and then 138 in the next two, but was back at 67 yards on 14 carries last week.
The Raiders are home favorites in Week 6, so if they’re able to build a lead, they’ll be able to lean on Jeanty even more. But even if it’s a close game, the rookie back is one of their best weapons.
While Jeanty has only gone over 77.5 yards in one of his first five NFL games, he racked up 138 against the Bears, who have the second-worst rushing defense in the league (164.5 yards per game). The Titans are right behind them with 146.8 rushing yards allowed per game.
Emari Demercado ran for 81 yards on just three attempts last week, with Michael Carter getting 51 on 18 carries. Jonathan Taylor reached the 100-yard mark against the Titans in Week 3, and Jeanty should be licking his chops to play against one of the worst run defenses in the league at home.
