Is Brock Purdy Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. 49ers)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy returned to the lineup in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals, and he's off the team's injury report and expected to play on Monday against the Carolina Panthers.
Purdy, who has dealt with a turf toe injury for the majority of the 2025 season, played in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks before missing two weeks with turf toe. He then aggravated the issue in his return in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, causing him to sit out several games.
Now, the star quarterback appears to be recovered enough from his injury, logging full practices in back-to-back weeks. He was awesome in Week 11 against Arizona, completing 73.1 percent of his passes for 200 yards and three scores. In his three starts this season, Purdy has already thrown seven touchdowns.
The 49ers are heavily favored at home against Carolina in Week 12 with Purdy under center. Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the 49ers quarterback in this NFC clash.
Best Brock Purdy Prop Bet vs. Panthers
Brock Purdy OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-165)
Purdy has only appeared in three games this season, but he already has seven touchdown passes, tossing at least two scores in every game.
Last week, Purdy threw three scores against the Arizona Cardinals, and now he takes on a Carolina defense that is just 25th in EPA/Pass this season.
The 49ers threw the ball 35 and 38 times in Purdy’s first two starts, but he was limited in Week 11 since the team went up big early. I expect this game to be a little closer in Week 12, and Purdy should attack this secondary that has given up 15 passing touchdowns so far in 2025.
