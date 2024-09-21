Broncos vs. Buccaneers Player Props for NFL Week 3 (Fade Rachaad White, Bet This Bo Nix Prop)
The undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves as sizable favorites in Week 3 against the winless Denver Broncos in the 1 p.m. EST window.
Tampa Bay had a strong offensive showing in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, but outside of Chris Godwin, it didn’t have a huge game offensively against the Detroit Lions. How can we use that to bet them against Denver in the prop market?
I have one player to bet on for the Tampa Bay side, and there is also a prop bet for rookie quarterback Bo Nix in Denver.
Let’s break down these plays!
Best NFL Prop Bets For Broncos vs. Buccaneers
- Rachaad White UNDER 48.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
- Josh Reynolds OVER 2.5 Receptions (-180)
- Bo Nix OVER 31.5 Pass Attempts (+105)
Rachaad White UNDER 48.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
It’s been a rough start to the 2024 season for running back Rachaad White, who was also banged up in the Bucs’ win over the Lions in Week 2.
White has carried the ball 25 times for just 49 yards in two games in 2024 (less than 2.0 yards per carry), failing to come close to clearing this prop in each contest.
Now, he has to take on a Denver defense that is allowing just 4.2 yards per carry (13th in the NFL) and ranks ninth overall in yards per play allowed in 2024.
White is a threat in the passing game (seven catches for 80 yards in 2024), and the Bucs may lean on him more there with their offensive line not opening enough holes for him on the ground. I have to fade White after his slow start to the season.
Josh Reynolds OVER 2.5 Receptions (-180)
Josh Reynolds has been the most consistent receiver for Denver through two weeks.
He picked up five catches for 45 yards on eight targets in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks and four catches (on five targets) for 93 yards in Week 2 against Pittsburgh.
Yet, his receptions prop is set at just 2.5 in Week 3.
The Broncos are likely to fall behind in this game, which means they’re going to need to throw the ball a lot to catch up. Reynolds – not Courtland Sutton – is the most reliable receiver in this offense at the moment, even though Sutton has more targets.
I’ll gladly back him at this number in Week 3.
Bo Nix OVER 31.5 Pass Attempts (+105)
It’s been a rough start in the NFL for Nix, who has thrown four interceptions and zero scores through two weeks.
The rookie quarterback did look better in Week 2 when it came to throwing the ball down the field (he averaged just 3.3 yards per attempt in Week 1), and Sean Payton has had no problem letting his quarterback air it out early in his career.
Nix attempted 42 passes in Week 1 and 35 in Week 2, easily clearing this prop (which is at plus money) in both of his games. I’d be shocked to see Nix’s attempts plummet in a game that Denver is expected to lose by nearly a touchdown.
