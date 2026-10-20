Broncos vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7

Somehow, the Denver Broncos are 4-2 through the first six weeks of the 2026 NFL season despite having one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

Denver knocked off the Seattle Seahawks in overtime in Week 6 on Thursday night, and it has a little extra rest heading into Week 7 against the two-win Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals entered the season with the expectation that they’d be one of the worst teams in the NFL, but they pulled off two impressive upsets against the Los Angeles Chargers (Week 1) and the Los Angeles Rams (Week 6) to jump into the No. 3 spot in the NFC West standings. The Cardinals entered Week 6 as 12.5-point underdogs before beating the Rams on a last-second field goal.

Jacoby Brissett and Co. have a tough matchup ahead – even at home – against a Denver defense that is No. 9 in the league in both EPA/Play and success rate this season. The Broncos held Seattle to just 14 points in Week 6, picking off Sam Darnold twice in the process.

For one week, the Denver schedule eases up, and oddsmakers have responded by setting Bo Nix and this sputtering offense as a 4.5-point road favorite. Denver has already faced Kansas City, Jacksonville, the Rams, San Francisco, the Chargers and Seattle to open this season.

While the offense (29th in success rate) hasn’t been able to get much going, the defense has forced 10 turnovers and is allowing just 5.0 yards per play. The defense has stayed intact even with Pat Surtain II (missed the last two games) and Talanoa Hufanga (missed Week 6) injured.

The Cardinals haven't been nearly as effective on that side of the ball (28th in yards per play allowed), but they did hold the Rams under 20 points in Week 6. Can they finally cover the spread – and potentially win – at home in 2026?



Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, injuries and my prediction for this Week 7 showdown.

Broncos vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Broncos -4.5 (-110)

Cardinals +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Broncos: -238

Cardinals: +195

Total

43.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Broncos vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Time: 4:05 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Broncos record: 4-2

Cardinals record: 2-4

Broncos vs. Cardinals Injury Reports

Broncos Injury Report

Pat Surtain II – questionable

Talanoa Hufanga – doubtful

Tyler Badie – questionable

Pat Bryant – IR

Jonah Coleman – IR

Cardinals Injury Report

Andrew Wingard – questionable

Jeremiyah Love – questionable

Wydett Williams Jr. – questionable

James Conner – IR

Paris Johnson – IR

Broncos vs. Cardinals Betting Trends

The Broncos are 4-2 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals are 3-3 against the spread this season.

Arizona is 0-2 against the spread at home this season.

The Broncos are 1-2 against the spread on the road this season.

Arizona is 3-3 against the spread as an underdog with two outright wins.

The UNDER is 5-1 in the Broncos’ games this season.

The OVER is 3-3 in the Cardinals’ games this season.

Broncos vs. Cardinals Key Player to Watch

Bo Nix, Quarterback, Denver Broncos

The biggest issue for Denver through six weeks is the play of third-year quarterback Bo Nix. Even though Denver has found ways to win games, Nix looks like a shell of the player that led the team to the AFC title game in the 2025 season.

The former first-round pick ranks 29th amongst eligible quarterbacks in EPA/dropback and is averaging just 5.6 yards per attempt this season. He’s been under five yards per attempt in three of his six games, including the team’s last two wins over the Chargers and Seahawks.

As a result, the Denver offense is 24th in EPA/Play, 29th in success rate and 31st in yards per play this season. Only the banged-up Philadelphia Eagles are averaging fewer yards per play than Denver.

Nix has completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 1,049 yards, six scores and three picks while rushing for just 37 yards and a score in six games. So far this season, he’s finished with less than 200 passing yards in four games.

Something has to change for Denver on the offensive side of the ball, and it’s possible that this is a get-right matchup against an Arizona defense that is 28th in yards per play allowed, 29th in EPA/Play and 20th in defensive success rate.

Broncos vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

Even though Denver is off to a 4-2 start, I’m not looking to target them against the spread at this price with Nix looking like one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL.

So, I’m eyeing the total for this Week 7 matchup.

Arizona’s offense has been able to move the ball with Brissett under center, but Denver has been an elite defense the last few weeks, moving up into the top-12 in the league in points allowed, yards per play allowed, EPA/Play and success rate.

The Cardinals are ninth in success rate and 15th in EPA/Play on offense, yet they’ve still scored 21 or fewer points in three of their six games. I expect Brissett to have a much tougher time against a Denver pass defense that – without Pat Surtain II – dominated Seattle and Los Angeles in back-to-back weeks.

On the other side of the ball, how can anyone bet on Denver to put up points? The UNDER has hit in five of the Broncos’ six games this season, partially due to the fact that they’ve scored 23 or fewer points in five games and 20 or fewer points in four games.

There’s just no way I’m trusting this Denver team to completely flip the script on offense, and the defense has been one of the best in the league, especially since the second half of Denver’s Week 3 win over the Rams.

Even though Arizona has put up a lot of points this season for a sub-.500 team, I’m going to bet on the UNDER trend continuing in Broncos games.

Pick: UNDER 43.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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