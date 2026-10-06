Broncos vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5

To say the Los Angeles Chargers have gotten off to a disastrous start to the season would be an understatement. They're now 0-4, with home losses to both the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. They now have to face the defending AFC West champions, the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos have also had a tough start to their season, facing four straight playoff teams from a season ago, but have come out 2-2. They'll face their fifth straight playoff team on Sunday.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Broncos vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Broncos -3.5 (-110)

Chargers +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Broncos -185

Chargers +154

Total

OVER 42.5 (-110)

UNDER 42.5 (-110)

Broncos vs. Chargers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, October 11

Time: 4:05 pm ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Broncos record: 2-2

Chargers record: 0-4

Broncos vs. Chargers Betting Trends

The Broncos are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games against the Chargers

The UNDER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The Broncos are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in the Broncos' last 10 games

The Chargers are 0-4 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 8-2 in the Chargers' last 10 games

Broncos vs. Chargers Key Player to Watch

Justin Herbert, QB - Los Angeles Chargers

You can blame coaching, roster makeup, or simple bad luck, but at the end of the day, Justin Herbert needs to play better moving forward. He has completed just 59.7% of his passes for 816 passing yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions to begin the season. Things won't get much easier for him this weekend, but it's time for him to show some life.

Broncos vs. Chargers Prediction and Best Bet

It's an ugly bet to make, but I'm going to back the Chargers to cover the spread in this game. The Broncos have some injury issues heading into this week. We don't yet know who will play and who won't, but Pat Surtain II is doubtful with an ankle injury, Riley Moss is questionable with a rib injury, and Pat Bryant is also doubtful with an ankle injury. That's two starting corners and an important piece on offense that could miss this road game, which will hurt them more than you think.

The Chargers are certainly deserving of criticism this season, but people need to wake up to Bo Nix. I'm convinced he's not a good quarterback. He's 23rd in adjusted EPA per play and 27th in completion percentage over expected. This team is now 26th in Net Yards per Play at -0.7, below the Chargers, who come in at 17th in that metric at -0.3.

With the Chargers getting 3.5 points on their home field, I'll back Los Angeles to cover the spread for the first time this season.

Pick: Chargers +3.5 (-110) via DraftKings

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.