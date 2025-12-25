Broncos vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets for Christmas Day in Week 17 (Bet Against Bo Nix)
The Denver Broncos are in the driver's seat when it comes to the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but they have to make sure they can get past the Kansas City Chiefs in NFL Week 17 action. Luckily for them, the Chiefs are without their top two quarterbacks, which has resulted in the Broncos being set as heavy favorites.
If you want my best bet for this AFC West showdown, you'll find it in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find my top three best NFL prop bets.
Broncos vs. Chiefs Best NFL Prop Bets
- Bo Nix UNDER 227.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Chris Oladokun OVER 151.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- R.J. Harvey OVER 52.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Bo Nix UNDER 227.5 Passing Yards (-114)
It's time to sell high on Bo Nix after two straight games where he threw for 300+ yards in two straight games. Not only is the Chiefs' passing defense still a top 10 unit, but with the Broncos being as big of favorites as they are, Denver may just opt to lean on its run game in the second half, meaning Nix may not get many opportunities to rack up yards through the air. 227.5 is too many yards for Nix in this matchup. I'll take the UNDER.
Chris Oladokun OVER 151.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Chris Oladokun put together a solid performance in relief of Gardner Minshew last week. He completed 11-of-16 passes for 111 yards. Now that he has a full week of practice, he could be poised to put together a solid performance. Remember, based on the spread, the Chiefs will likely have to play from behind, which could lead to garbage time yards through the air for Oladokun.
R.J. Harvey OVER 52.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
The Broncos would be smart to lean on R.J. Harvey in the future. He's averaging 4.0 yards per carry this season and is coming off a game against the Jaguars where he averaged 7.1 yards per carry. He has also had double-digit carries in four of his last five games, so he should get plenty of opportunities to drain the clock against an underperforming Chiefs team.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!