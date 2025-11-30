Broncos vs. Commanders Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 13 (Bet on Broncos WRs)
Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are off to a 9-2 start in the 2025 season, and they’re looking to build on that in a road date with the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
There are a ton of ways to get in this matchup, but with Jayden Daniels (elbow) set to miss this game, I’m looking for some value in the player prop market rather than betting a side.
Denver has a bunch of interesting weapons around Nix, including rookie wideout Pat Bryant, who may be worth a bet against this subpar Washington defense.
The Commanders have been extremely vulnerable though the air this season, which could bode well for a Denver team that likes to throw the ball, especially with JK Dobbins now out for an extended period (potentially the rest of the season).
On the Washington side, this offense has been depleted due to injuries, so finding a prop target is a little harder against one of the best defenses in the league.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the three props that I’m targeting for Sunday night’s Broncos-Commanders battle.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Broncos vs. Commanders
- Courtland Sutton OVER 3.5 Receptions (-136)
- Pat Bryant Longest Reception OVER 13.5 Yards (-110)
- Marcus Mariota UNDER 190.5 Passing Yards (-110)
Courtland Sutton OVER 3.5 Receptions (-136)
This hasn't been nearly as big of a season for Courtland Sutton as some expected, but he’s still made four or more receptions in seven of his 11 games.
Sutton has a terrific matchup against this Washington defense, which ranks dead last in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season.
The Commanders have given up the sixth-most passing yards and the fifth-most passing touchdowns this season – and that’s including the Thanksgiving games. So, Washington may end up at the bottom of those lists after facing Denver.
Sutton has a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop, as he’s been targeted at least six times in eight of his games this season.
Pat Bryant Longest Reception OVER 13.5 Yards (-110)
Each week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shares his favorite prop bets for the week in his Player Prop Countdown, and Broncos rookie Pat Bryant is his No. 2 play for Week 13:
The Commanders' secondary has struggled all season, especially when it comes to giving up chunk plays. They have allowed 38 plays of 20+ yards through the air and 10 plays of 40+ yards, the most in the league. That means the Broncos may be able to complete on some long passes, and I'm going to bet on Pat Bryant being on the receiving end of at least one of them. He has been used as a deep threat in their two most recent games, hauling in a reception of 43 yards against the Raiders in Week 10 and a reception of 48 yards against the Chiefs in Week 11. If he continues to be used in that role, he's going to pop off a big one on Sunday night.
Marcus Mariota UNDER 190.5 Passing Yards (-110)
Marcus Mariota hasn’t thrown for more than 213 yards in a single game this season, and now he has to face the No. 3 team in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season.
The Broncos are No. 1 in the NFL in yards per play allowed, and I think they’re going to make things tough on Mariota through the air. Denver has the best pass rush in the league, and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II is set to make his return from an injury in Week 13 after practicing in full this week.
I can’t trust Mariota to clear this number, even though he’s done so in the majority of his starts.
