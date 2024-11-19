Broncos vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
The Denver Broncos are sitting in a playoff spot as we enter the final stretch of the NFL season. At 6-5, they have a one game lead on the Indianapolis Colts and a win in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders will be another step toward locking up a postseason berth.
The Raiders dropped another game in Week 11 and are now in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft. They have little to offer on both sides of the ball and are now set as significant underdogs on their home field against a divisional rival.
Broncos vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Broncos -5.5 (-110)
- Raiders +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Broncos -250
- Raiders +195
Total
- OVER 41 (-110)
- UNDER 41 (-110)
Broncos vs. Raiders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Game Time: 4:05 pm et
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Broncos Record: 6-5
- Raiders Record: 2-8
Broncos vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- Broncos are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 5-2 in the Broncos' last seven games
- Raiders are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. Broncos
- Broncos are 0-8 ATS in their last eight road games vs. Raiders
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Raiders' last six games
- The UNDER is 11-5 in the last 16 meetings between these two teams
Broncos vs. Raiders Injury Reports
Broncos Injury Report
- Brandon Jones, S - Questionable
- Delarrin Turner-Yell, S - PUP-R
- Drew Sanders, LB - PUP-R
- Josh Reynolds, WR - IR-R
- Tyler Badie, RB - IR
Raiders Injury Report
- Cody Whitehair, G - Questionable
- Andre James, C - Questionable
- Nate Hobbs, CB - Questionable
- Harrison Bryant, TE - Questionable
- Zamir White, RB - Questionable
Broncos vs. Raiders Key Players to Watch
Denver Broncos
Bo Nix: Jayden Daniels looked to have Offensive Rookie of the Year locked up, but now Bo Nix has entered the conversation. He has improved almost every week and lit up the Falcons in Week 11. If he has another strong performance on Sunday, his odds could get even closer.
Las Vegas Raiders
Brock Bowers: The Raiders' rookie tight end has been having a history season. He's already hauled in 70 receptions for 706 yards and three touchdowns. He's fresh off a performance where he hauled in 13 receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins. He and Maxx Crosby are the only players worth watching on this team.
Broncos vs. Raiders Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I think the Broncos are a no-brainer of a bet:
This AFC West matchup will feature the worst offense in the NFL against arguably the best defense. The Raiders enter this game ranked dead last in the NFL in EPA per play and 29th in yards per play (4.7). Now they face a Broncos defense that's third in opponent EPA per play, fifth in opponent success rate, and first in opponent yards per play (4.6).
Unless the Broncos fail to get anything going offensively, I simply don't envision the Raiders staying in this game. I don't see that happening based on how much better the Broncos' offense has been of late, ranking 14th in EPA per play since Week 7. Bo Nix has been making a push for Offensive Rookie of the Year and the Broncos are starting to look like a legitimate playoff team.
I think it's best not to overthink this one. The Broncos are the play.
Pick: Broncos -4.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!