Broncos vs. Ravens Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9 (Bet on Courtland Sutton)
The Denver Broncos have quietly been one of the most impressive teams so far this NFL season, sitting at 5-3 on the year which is good enough for the No. 1 wild card spot in the AFC.
With that being said, they've had a relatively easy schedule to start their 2024 campaign and now they have their toughest test of the season ahead of them in Week 9 when they hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens.
You can read Peter Dewey's betting preview for the game here, but in this article, we're going to focus on touchdown scorers.
Broncos vs. Ravens Touchdown Bets
- Zay Flowers Touchdown (+155)
- Courtland Sutton Touchdown (+250)
Zay Flowers Touchdown
The addition of Diontae Johnson on the Ravens isn't enough to scare me to bet on Zay Flowers to score a touchdown. In fact, I think this increases Flowers' betting value as the market overreacts to a player who will be playing on a new team for the first week and likely isn't going to be a top option in the offense regardless.
Zay Flowers has 61 targets on the season, 26 more than the next closest pass-catcher. He has just one touchdown on the season but the numbers support the idea that scores will come for Flowers sooner rather than later. I love his value at +155 odds.
Courtland Sutton Touchdown
Courtland Sutton is the clear No. 1 option in the receiving game for the Broncos. His 29 receptions on the season is 10 more than the next closest receiver and his 377 receiving yards is 194 yards more than anyone else on the team.
Now, he and the Broncos get to face one of the worst secondaries in the NFL. The Ravens rank 28th in opponent dropback EPA while allowing 7.6 yards per pass attempt and 2.1 passing touchdowns per game. I'm surprised sportsbooks are setting Sutton at +250 odds to find the end zone on Sunday.
