Broncos vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 1 (Predictions for Courtland Sutton, Kenneth Walker)
The Bo Nix era in Denver is set to begin this week when the Broncos head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks.
You can find out everything you need to know to bet on this game, including Peter Dewey's best bet, in his betting preview here. In this article, I'm going to focus on player props. I have two that I like for this AFC showdown that I'm going to breakdown.
Let's jump into it.
Broncos vs. Seahawks Player Props
- Courtland Sutton OVER 4.5 Receptions (+125) via BetMGM
- Kenneth Walker III OVER 66.5 Rushing Yards (-110) via Bet365
Courtland Sutton OVER 4.5 Receptions (+125)
With Jerry Jeudy now in Cleveland, Courtland Sutton is the clear No. 1 target in the passing game for the Denver Broncos. Their Week 1 matchup is against one of the worst secondaries in the NFL in Seattle, who ranked 25th in opponent completions per game and 26th in opponent completion percentage last season.
At plus-money, I think Sutton hits five receptions as long as we can trust Bo Nix to sling the rock in his NFL debut.
Kenneth Walker III OVER 66.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
The Denver Broncos had the worst run defense in the NFL last season, giving up 5.0 yards per carry, 0.3 yards worse than the next worst team. Considering they did little to improve that area in the offseason, I'm going to target Kenneth Walker III to have a big day on Sunday.
Walker averaged 60.3 rushing yards per game last season which means he only needs to have an above average performance against the worst run defense in the league for this bet to cash.
