Broncos vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 1 (Can Denver Cover in Bo Nix’s Debut?)
The Denver Broncos usher in a new era – mainly with a new quarterback – on Sunday, as Bo Nix will start against the Seattle Seahawks.
Nix becomes the first Broncos rookie quarterback to start in the season opener since the legendary John Elway did so in 1983, setting expectations pretty high for the first-round pick.
Denver is set as a major underdog on the road against Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks, who have a new head coach in Mike Macdonald. After missing the playoffs in 2023, Seattle is hoping to get off to a strong start in a winnable Week 1 matchup.
We have made picks for this game at SI Betting, but I’m attempting to predict the final score by using the latest odds, and hopefully that can help bettors choose a side for this 4:05 p.m. EST matchup.
Let’s dive in!
Broncos vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Broncos +6 (-105)
- Seahawks -6 (-115)
Moneyline
- Broncos: +210
- Seahawks: -258
Total
- 42 (Over -108/Under -112)
Oddsmakers are expecting a relatively low-scoring game in Seattle on Sunday, despite the fact that both of these teams struggled on defense in 2023.
Seattle is heavily favored against Nix in his first NFL start, but the Broncos may not be as bad as these odds are suggesting after Nix showed some real promise in the preseason. Here’s how I’m viewing this afternoon matchup in Week 1.
Broncos vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction
Seattle didn’t make many moves this offseason to improve on last year’s roster, and SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is a believer in the Broncos and Nix.
I think it's time I officially declare myself a Bo Nix believer. I've been quiet about this for a long time but I have to make where I stand known before the season begins. I liked him before the draft and I like him even more after what I saw in the preseason. Now that the regular season is set to begin, I think the Broncos are going to be better than people think this season.
Earlier this week, I previewed this game and outlined a few reasons why I like the OVER, which I think is going to hit on this low total of 42.
These two defenses struggled in the 2023 season, allowing the sixth most (Denver) and eight most (Seattle) points in the league.
I don’t expect much to change on the Denver side, especially after it lost arguably its best defensive player in Justin Simmons.
While things may be different in Seattle, the Broncos offense was humming under Nix in the preseason, scoring six different times through two games. Nix brings a little punch to an offense that struggled to get going in 2023 under Russell Wilson.
Denver soared past this total in multiple preseason games, and I agree with MacMillan that the Broncos are going to hang around in this matchup.
A field goal will decide Sunday’s contest.
Final Score Prediction: Seahawks 26, Broncos 23
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
