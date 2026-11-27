Week 12 in the NFL continues on with a fifth standalone game before Sunday as the Denver Broncos hit the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Black Friday.

Bo Nix and the Broncos are favored on the road in this matchup as they look to move to 9-2 this season.

The defending AFC West champs have battled a tough schedule to open the campaign, but things are getting much easier for Denver in the second half after it knocked off the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are looking to snap a two-game skid to keep themselves in the mix to win the AFC North. They decided to bench veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of this game in favor or backup Mason Rudolph.

There are a ton of ways to bet on this game, and one of them is in the anytime touchdown scorer market.

Oddsmakers have set a rather low total for Friday's matchup (38.5), but there still should be a few players to find the end zone.

Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman is one of the top targets and he’s burst onto the scene since coming off injured reserve. Coleman had three touchdowns in Denver's win over the Raiders, and he’s the clear lead back with J.K. Dobbins now suspended for this game.

Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton have also had big roles in this Denver offense, while the Steelers are hoping they can get Jaylen Warren going after a down game in a loss to Philadelphia.

There may not be a ton of points in this matchup with two defenses that rank in the top half of the league in EPA/Play facing off, but I still found a couple of players that I'm willing to bet on to hit paydirt on Black Friday.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Broncos vs. Steelers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jonah Coleman Anytime TD (-135)

There isn’t a better bet to find the end zone on Friday than Coleman.

The Broncos rookie has 41 carries and nine targets (eight catches) over his last two games, scoring four times in the process. Coleman has six rushing touchdowns this season, and he’s found the end zone in four of his six games.

With Dobbins suspended for this game and RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie both on injured reserve, the Broncos are going to ride Coleman as long as they can on Black Friday.

Pittsburgh does rank sixth in the league in EPA/Rush, but it allowed a rushing score to Saquon Barkley (17 carries, 75 yards) in Week 11. I don’t mind taking Coleman since he should have a massive workload in this matchup.

Pat Freiermuth Anytime TD (+425)

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has found the end zone six times in the 2026 season, catching 32 of his 43 targets for 309 yards. He’s scored five times through the air and once on the ground.

I’m a little surprised to see Freiermuth at +425 to hit paydirt against this Denver defense. The Broncos rank in the top half of the NFL in EPA/Pass, but they’ve really struggled against opposing tight ends.

Denver has allowed eight touchdowns (fifth-most in the NFL) and 702 yards (fourth-most in the NFL) to the position this season.

Rodgers had targeted Freiermuth seven times in the red zone this season, and he’s received at least five looks in half of his 10 games. In a game where there may not be a lot of points, Freiermuth is worth a shot at this price.

Evan Engram Anytime TD (+500)

The Evan Engram resurgence is upon us?

The Broncos tight end has struggled to earn a consistent role over the past two seasons, but he came alive in Week 11, catching six of his eight targets for a season-high 74 yards.

Engram now has 13 targets over the last two weeks and may be undervalued at +500 to score a touchdown. He’s hit paydirt once this season, and the Steelers are an easier team to bet through the air (15th in EPA/Pass) than on the ground (sixth in EPA/Rush).

They’ve only given up three touchdowns to tight ends, but the Denver passing game is almost impossible to predict this season. I don’t mind Engram as a long shot since Jaylen Waddle (+300) and Courtland Sutton (+380) both only have two scores in the 2026 season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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