Browns vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 16 (Don't Expect a Cincinnati Blowout)
The Cincinnati Bengals' playoff hopes still have a breath of life but they need to win their final three games to have a hope, including their Week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns.
The Browns are going to roll with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback after Jameis Winston couldn't stop throwing interceptions. We'll see if the UCLA product will perform much better on Sunday.
Browns vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Browns +7.5 (-108)
- Bengals -7.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Browns +300
- Bengals -380
Total
- OVER 47 (-108)
- UNDER 47 (-112)
The Bengals opened as 7-point favorites and the line has increased further up to Bengals -7.5. The total has dropped 2.5 points after it was announced Thompson-Robinson would start from 49.5 down to 47.0.
Browns vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Browns.
The Bengals' defense is too bad to trust them to cover this big of a spread, despite them being able to do so last week against the Titans.
The Nick Chubb injury could be a blessing in disguise for the Browns offense. Jerome Ford is averaging 1.9 more yards per carry than Chubb this season so now they'll be forced to give Ford the ball and let him cook.
He should be able to thrive against a Bengals defense that ranks 30th in opponent rush EPA and 31st in opponent rush success rate. That's enough for me to bad the 'dogs in a divisional showdown.
I'm going to take advantage of the drop in points on the total and take the OVER. The OVER is 10-4 in Bengals games this season and I don't see that slowing down. A fantastic offense and terrible defense is what OVER bettors dream of and Thompson-Robinson starting isn't going to change that fact.
Final score prediction: Browns 24, Bengals 30
