Browns vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 18 (Bet Cincinnati to End Season on High Note)
The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will wrap up their respective seasons when they face each other in Week 18 action. It's been another disappointing season for Joe Burrow and the Bengals, so expect some changes to come this offseason.
For the Browns, this game is all about whether or not Myles Garrett can break the single-season sack record. He's half a sack away from tying the record and a full sack away from breaking the record, currently held by T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for this game and then I'll predict what the final score will be.
Browns vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Browns +7.5 (-110)
- Bengals -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Browns +300
- Bengals -375
Total
- 44.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
The odds for this game have remained steady throughout the week.
Browns vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction
In this week's Road to 272 Bets, I wrote about why I'm betting the Bengals to cover the 7.5-point spread:
The Cincinnati Bengals have shown in recent weeks that they're going to pedal to the metal despite being eliminated from the postseason. The Bengals crushed two inferior opponents the past two weeks, beating the Dolphins by a score of 45-21 and cruising past the Cardinals by a score of 37-14. Now they'll face a Browns team that has been bad on the road all season. Their net yards per play decrease from +0.3 at home to -1.1 on the road. Their defense allows 0.8 more yards per play on the road, which is going to haunt them against the explosive Bengals' offense.
We won't see the Bengals in the postseason this year, but I think Cincinnati will go out on a high note.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the OVER. Not only is the Browns' defense far worse when playing on the road, but the Bengals' defense has been one of the worst in the NFL all season long. The Browns' offense certainly isn't elite, but they're good enough to contribute to this total going OVER.
Final score prediction: Bengals 38, Browns 17
