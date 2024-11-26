Browns vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
The Denver Broncos have a chance to solidify themselves as a playoff contender in the AFC when they take on the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 13.
Cleveland is just 3-8 in the 2024 season, but it's coming off a massive upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night in Week 12.
Since Jameis Winston took over as the Browns’ starting quarterback, they’ve gone 2-2, making this a little tougher of a game than Denver may have bargained for when facing a 3-8 squad.
Bo Nix has been terrific for the Broncos as of late, surging towards the top of the odds for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year. Over his last five games, he’s thrown 11 touchdown passes to just one interception.
Denver enters Week 13 as a 5.5-point favorite, but can it continue to cover the spread at a high rate (9-3 so far this season)?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for this Monday night showdown.
Browns vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Browns +5.5 (-110)
- Broncos -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Browns: +190
- Broncos: -230
Total
- 42 (Over -110/Under -110)
Browns vs. Broncos How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 2
- Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Browns record: 3-8
- Broncos record: 7-5
Browns vs. Broncos Betting Trends
- The Broncos are 9-3 against the spread this season, the second-best mark in the NFL.
- Cleveland is 4-7 against the spread this season.
- The Broncos are 3-0 against the spread when favored at home.
- The Browns are 2-1 against the spread as road underdogs.
- Cleveland is 2-2 in Jameis Winston’s starts this season.
- The OVER is 7-5 in Denver’s 12 games.
- The UNDER is 6-5 in Cleveland’s 11 games.
Browns vs. Broncos Injury Reports
Browns Injury Report
- Jedrick Wills Jr. – questionable
- Cedric Tillman – questionable
- Geoff Swaim – questionable
Broncos Injury Report
- Zach Allen – questionable
- Riley Moss – questionable
Browns vs. Broncos Key Players to Watch
Cleveland Browns
Jerry Jeudy: Could this be a revenge game for Jeudy, who was a first-round pick by Denver in the 2020 NFL Draft? With Cedric Tillman in concussion protocol, Jeudy could be the top target for Jameis Winston a week after he caught six passes for 85 yards. Over the last two games, Jeudy has 12 catches, 227 yards, and a score for Cleveland.
Denver Broncos
Bo Nix: The rookie quarterback is closing the gap in the Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, throwing for 11 touchdowns and just one interception over his last five games. Nix is now up to 2,548 yards passing, 16 touchdowns, and just six picks while completing 64.9 percent of his passes.
Browns vs. Broncos Prediction and Pick
The Browns may be playing better under Winston, but I’m still going to lay the points with the Broncos, who are a perfect 3-0 against the spread when favored at home this season.
Denver ranks third in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense, and that should cause some issues for Winston and the Browns, especially since Winston has been known to make some questionable decisions with the ball in his career.
On the offensive side, the Broncos aren’t an elite unit, but Nix’s best football has come in the last five games.
It took a perfect storm (literally a snowstorm) in Week 12 for the Browns. They played a division opponent on a short week and dodged three turnovers to win.
I can’t back them on the road against a Broncos team that has been a cash cow when it comes to covering the spread in 2024.
Pick: Broncos -5.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.