Browns vs. Eagles Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6
The Philadelphia Eagles had a roller coaster start to their 2024 campaign, but now they're fresh off their BYE week and a lot more healthy heading into their Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns.
Meanwhile, the Browns sit at 1-4 and their offense looks truly abysmal, one of the worst units in the NFL. Deshaun Watson continues to get the support of his coaches despite looking like a shell of his former self.
If you want to find out the odds for the game, you can read my betting preview here.
In this article, I'm going to give you a player on each team I'm betting on to find the end zone. Let's dive into it.
Browns vs. Eagles Touchdown Bets
- A.J. Brown Touchdown +140
- Amari Cooper Touchdown +230
A.J. Brown Touchdown +140
A.J. Brown is expected to return this week and I'm going to bet on him to find the end zone in his first game back. The No. 1 receiver for opposing teams have had great games against the Browns this season. Terry McLaurin had 112 receiving yards last week, Jakobi Meyers led the Raiders in yards without Davante Adams in the lineup, and Malik Nabers of the Giants hauled in eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns.
Brown is going to be well poised to score on Sunday.
Amari Cooper Touchdown +230
We're keeping things simple and betting on the top receiver for each team. Amari Cooper already has two touchdowns on the season, but even more noteworthy is he has seen 47 targets this season, the third most in the NFL.
That stats, including touchdowns, are going to continue to roll in for Cooper if he keeps being targeted at this high a rate.
