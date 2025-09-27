Browns vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (Bet on Amon-Ra St. Brown)
The Detroit Lions have fully rebounded after their Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers, stringing together two straight wins, including an impressive victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
They'll return home in Week 4 to host the Cleveland Browns, who are seeking a second straight upset victory after defeating the Packers in Week 3. You can find out the odds and the best bet for the game in our betting preview.
In this article, we're breaking down a few of my favorite prop bets for this interconference showdown.
Browns vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets
- Amon-Ra St. Brown OVER 5.5 Receptions (-144) via FanDuel
- David Montgomery UNDER 49.5 Rushing Yards (-140) via BetMGM
- Jameson Williams Anytime Touchdown (+210) via FanDuel
Amon-Ra St. Brown OVER 5.5 Receptions (-144)
St. Brown has already seen 25 targets through the first three weeks of the season, averaging almost seven yards per game. He continues to be one of the most utilized receivers in the NFL, so there's no reason why he won't be able to go over this total once again in Week 4. Let's continue to invest in the Lions' top target.
David Montgomery UNDER 49.5 Rushing Yards (-140)
Don't let David Montgomery's strong performance against the Ravens distract you from the fact that he is still playing less than 40% of offensive snaps on a weekly basis. Now, he and the Lions are set to take on the Browns, who have one of the best run defenses in the NFL. The Browns have allowed just 2.3 yards per carry, which is the best mark in the league. Expect the Lions' running backs to struggle in this game.
Jameson Williams Anytime Touchdown (+210)
While Amon-Ra St. Brown is the top target at receiver, Jameson Williams has proved his explosiveness, averaging 21.8 yards per reception so far this season. He has only found the end zone once, but he's destined to rack up scores this season as he continues to serve as the team's explosive threat in the passing game. I love that we can bet on him to score at north of 2-1 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
