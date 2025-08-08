Browns vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction for NFL Preseason Week 1
The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room is crowded, but it's Joe Flacco who's set as the odds on favorite to be named the starting quarterback at the start of the regular season.
With that being said, Shedeur Sanders is going to get a chance to show people what he's got as he's slated to start the Browns' first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Things won't be easy for him on Saturday as the Panthers' head coach, Dave Canales, has stated that the Panthers plan on playing their starters in this game, including Bryce Young.
As a result, the Panthers are set as significant betting favorites in this preseason showdown. Let's take a look.
Browns vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Browns +6.5 (-115)
- Panthers -6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Browns +240
- Panthers -290
Total
- OVER 32.5 (-105)
- UNDER 32.5 (-115)
Browns vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction
Not only are the Browns projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, but they're starting Shedeur Sanders at quarterback and not playing any starters. Meanwhile, the Panthers seem to have a strategy of playing all their starters and getting their preseason started off on the right foot.
That's a tall order for a rookie quarterback in Sanders, who has a lot of pressure riding on his shoulders heading into this preseason campaign.
The Panthers are rightful favorites, and I think they not only win this game but also cover the significant spread as well.
Final score prediction: Browns 12, Panthers 20
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!