Browns vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 4 (Jakobi Meyers Time to Shine)

Iain MacMillan

Dec 14, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a battle between two 1-2 teams who are seeking their second win of the season.

You can read our full betting preview here, but if you want a couple of player props to bet on, you've come to the right place. I have one player prop for each team that I'm targeting for this AFC showdown.

Let's dive into it.

Browns vs. Raiders Player Props

  • Jakobi Meyers OVER 44.5 receiving yards (-113)
  • Jerome Ford OVER 46.5 rushing yards (-113)

Jakobi Meyers OVER 44.5 receiving yards (-113)

With Davante Adams sidelined with an injury this week, Jakobi Meyers takes over as the top receiving option for the Raiders. He's coming off a strong performance against the Panthers, hauling in seven receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.

I'm surprised his receiving yards total is set at a relatively low number of 44.5. He's gone over that number in two of three games already this season and now with Adams injured, he should only get even more looks than usual.

Jerome Ford OVER 46.5 rushing yards (-113)

Jerome Ford continues to be the top rusher for the Cleveland Browns, and now he and the Browns have an extremely favorable matchup against the Raiders. Las Vegas ranks dead last in the NFL this season in opponent yards per carry, allowing 5.4 yards per rush. That should set Ford up to have a huge game on Sunday.

Iain MacMillan
