Browns vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4 (How to Bet Total)
The Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders will face off in one of the more interesting games of the Week 4 slate when it comes to the betting market.
The Raiders are favored at some sportsbooks by one point, but they are underdogs at others. With head coach Antonio Pierce hinting that the team could make a change to Aidan O’Connell at quarterback, a lot is up in the air when it comes to betting on this matchup.
Both of these teams lost as favorites last week – Cleveland to the New York Giants and Las Vegas to the Carolina Panthers – making neither an attractive bet in Week 4.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this Week 4 clash.
Browns vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Browns +1 (-112)
- Raiders -1 (-108)
Moneyline
- Browns: -105
- Raiders: -115
Total
- 37 (Over -112/Under -108)
Browns vs. Raiders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 29
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Browns record: 1-2
- Raiders record: 1-2
Browns vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- The Raiders are 1-2 against the spread this season.
- The Browns are 1-2 against the spread this season.
- The Raiders are 0-1 against the spread at home this season.
- The Browns are 1-0 against the spread on the road this season.
- The OVER is 2-1 in the Raiders’ three games this season.
- The UNDER is 2-1 in the Browns’ three games this season.
Browns vs. Raiders Injury Reports
Browns Injury Report
- Jedrick Wills Jr. – questionable
- Amari Cooper – questionable
- Jack Conklin – questionable
- James Hudson III – questionable
- David Njoku – questionable
- Myles Garrett – questionable
- Wyatt Teller – out
- Pierre Strong Jr. – questionable
Raiders Injury Report
- Maxx Crosby – questionable
- Thayer Munford Jr. – questionable
- Decamerion Richardson – questionable
- Divine Deablo – questionable
Browns vs. Raiders Key Players to Watch
Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson: Through three games, Watson is completing just 57.8 percent of his passes, throwing three touchdowns, two interceptions, and taking a league-high 16 sacks. Can he get back on track against a Raiders defense that allowed 36 points to Andy Dalton in Week 3?
Las Vegas Raiders
Zamir White: If the Raiders are going to be successful this season, they need to get their running game going. After letting Josh Jacobs walk this offseason, it appeared that Las Vegas was ready to make Zamir White the No. 1 back. Unfortunately, he hasn’t done much in 2024, carrying the ball 32 times for 102 scoreless yards (3.2 yards per carry). Can he get going against Cleveland’s run defense (allowing 4.4 yards per carry) on Sunday?
Browns vs. Raiders Prediction and Pick
Both of these offenses have struggled in 2024, ranking 19th (Las Vegas) and 25th (Cleveland) in points scored through the first three weeks.
Las Vegas was dominated by Andy Dalton in Week 3, but I am not sure Deshaun Watson is capable of putting up a huge game passing the ball behind a banged-up offensive line that will be without Wyatt Teller in Week 4.
If the Raiders do make a quarterback change, I’m not sold on it bolstering an offense that is dead last in the NFL in rushing yards.
I’m expecting a rock fight in Las Vegas on Sunday.
Pick: UNDER 37 (-108)
