Browns vs. Raiders Odds Shift With Shedeur Sanders Named Starter for Week 12
The Cleveland Browns will start rookie fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders with Dillon Gabriel still in concussion protocol.
Sanders made his NFL debut in Week 11 in place of Gabriel, and he struggled mightily in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, completing just four or his 16 pass attempts while also throwing an interception.
Hopefully, Sanders will look a little better with a full week to prep as the start, especially against a Las Vegas defense that was torched by Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night in Week 11.
However, oddsmakers aren't sold on Sanders making the Browns better in this matchup. Cleveland opened as a 2.5-point underdog for this Week 12 matchup, but it has shifted to an even bigger underdog with Sanders set to start.
DraftKings moved the Browns to 3.5-point dogs in Week 12, a full point swing with Gabriel expected to miss the game.
Once expected to be a first-round pick, Sanders fell to the fifth round on draft night and has been the No. 2 or No. 3 quarterback for the Browns for the entire 2025 season to date. Now, he has a chance to prove all of the doubters wrong in his first NFL start on Sunday.
The latest betting odds have the Browns at +170 to pick up a win against the Raiders.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.